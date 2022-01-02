CES 2022: Five Technology Trends to Watch in Anomalous Years





Nothing is normal about this year’s CES. This includes some of the biggest trends expected at the show.

However, a long list of tech players decided not to visit Las Vegas. Strict Covid-19 quarantine requirements in China have complicated the travel of many Chinese companies, including popular exhibitors and drone maker DJI, and Israel banned citizens from traveling to the United States in December. ..

Mary Barra, Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, will give a keynote speech. T-Mobile US Inc. Mike Sievert, CEO of, will not give any of the planned keynotes. Event leaders such as Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Panasonic Corp. have withdrawn or significantly reduced face-to-face staffing. There are also the largest technology companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as). Facebook), Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. usually play a small role, but decided to stay home. (Our own team has canceled the plan to be there directly.)

Still, many companies want to be in Las Vegas to get that face-to-face contact, said CTA CEO Gary Shapiro. He said it could only be done by video chat and phone.

Bemis Manufacturing’s air purifier. Photo: Bemis Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Face-to-face demos and announcements are sparse, but expect lots of news, not just the traditional TV, audio, and consumer electronics categories. The automotive sector has become a very large part of the show, which is taking over the expansion of the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. And many other technology-adjacent companies see CES as an opportunity to attract attention, even for those who attend a few.

Tim Bajarin, a tech analyst at Creative Strategies, says there are always a lot of home appliances that I never thought of. But he added, it’s a much more diverse show than ever before. He said he had been to CES 45 times in the late 70’s and early 80’s. He planned to attend again this year before Omicron interfered.

From family technology to food, studded with metaverses, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, this year’s plans are:

Be comfortable at home

We spent most of the two years hanging out at home, but tech companies took notice. They showcase products designed to relax and unzip when users don’t type on a computer or zoom in on a meeting. They designed a smart bed that allows you to fine-tune you when you wake up, a bathtub that keeps the water temperature constant, and an air purifier that adds scent to the room.

Developers are focusing on the latest evolution of the Internet of Things, sensor-assisted products such as lamps, toilets, and tubs that respond based on time of day, air quality, or who is in the room.

Sleep number bed.Photo: Sleep number

Mitch Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance, a smart home standards body, is the transition from connected homes to smart homes, using environmental clues to inform the sound, light and overall feel of the home. ..

Bemis Manufacturing presents a new line of smart air purifiers designed to automatically adapt to indoor air quality and give off the scent of essential oils. At night, the gadget senses that the lights are down and can reduce noise and sleep.

Sleep Number Corp. And Sleepme Inc. Is one of the companies announcing next-generation bed technology with more advanced sensing and response capabilities for adults. Cradlewise uses artificial intelligence to know when children wake up, touting similar techniques for babies and learning which music calms them and puts them back to sleep. increase.

CarePredict Inc. is pleased to announce an update to its wrist-worn Tempo device.Photo: CarePredict Taking care of children and parents

CES 2022 offers a wealth of technology for the so-called sandwich generation that cares for both children and parents. An AI-equipped baby monitor that can detect covered faces and rollovers, and a room sensor that tracks the movements of the elderly. , And health and activity wearables designed to meet the needs of all age groups.

CarePredict Inc, based in Florida. Will showcase an update to the Tempo worn on the wrist. This allows caregivers to easily communicate (or ensure proper care) with their older loved ones. With the new CareVoice feature, you can send voice messages to watch wearers, whether they’re greetings from grandchildren or reminders of taking medication.

CarePredict CEO Satish Movva said it’s really human, even if you’re not there. Your voice on their wrists.

The device has already detected a fall and can send alerts when the wearer skips a meal, sleeps less, or has other activities out of the norm.

Orbisk is equipped with devices that use image recognition to help hotels, restaurants, etc. reduce food waste. Photo: Orbisk to save the earth

Many major tech companies are discussing efforts to make their products more environmentally friendly. This includes using more recycled materials, facilitating device repairs, and reducing the packaging surrounding the product.

The products on display at CES include the concept of a flying car powered by the hydrogen fuel cell of the French company Maca, and another designed to reduce disposable plastics by cleaning and drying the glass. Includes a tabletop washing machine from the French company Auum. In 10 seconds.

RanMarine Technologys WasteShark is a floating autonomous drone that purifies pollution from waterways and collects water quality data. Photo: Ran Marine Technology

Samsung Electronics Chairman Jung-hee Hanbis and the head of the new integrated TV, consumer electronics and mobile division will give a keynote speech on Tuesday outlining Samsung’s plans to create customizable and environmentally friendly technologies.

From the Netherlands, Ran Marine Technology will showcase Waste Shark. This is a floating autonomous drone that cleans up pollution from waterways and collects data on water quality. Orbisk is equipped with devices that use image recognition to reduce food waste in hotels and restaurants.

Meat substitutes made from fungi by Myco Technology.Photo: Myco Technology Cooking and dining

It wasn’t gadgets, software, or services that were the busiest at CES2020, the last face-to-face show before the pandemic, but Impossible Foods Inc. Impossible Pork is a plant-based meat designed to cook and smell like minced meat.

At this year’s show, a half-day food technology conference will showcase advances in areas such as agriculture, food innovation, diet kits and deliveries, vertical farming, and, of course, more plant-based meat. There is also Impossible Foods, Myco Technology, which debuts meat substitutes made from fungi.

Michael Wolf, founder of The Spoon, the online publication of the food technology industry that hosts the event, will also discuss how robotics can change the face of food at the conference. For example, Deere & Co, a giant of farm equipment. Discuss how automation can deal with labor shortages and unpredictable weather.

The battle in the tech industry is being shaped over the Metaverse. WSJ tech reporter Meghan Bobrowsky explains this concept and why tech companies like Facebook, Roblox, and Epic Games are investing billions of dollars in developing this digital space.Photo: Future story block

Metaverse is a hot topic right now. October, Facebook Inc. Changed the company name to Meta Platforms Inc. in preparation for the next chapter on the Internet. People wear high-tech glasses to allow avatars to interact anywhere in the world. CES 2022 presents the tools for technology companies of all sizes to build and navigate this virtual future.

Hyundai Motor Group will allow visitors to create avatars and test drive new concept cars in cyberspace. Startup Bhaptics will demonstrate a gaming glove designed to replace a handheld VR controller. Samsung is touting Metaverse’s ambitions with its VR home decoration platform.

The conference also hosts a new program to discuss non-fungible tokens (also known as NFTs), which are virtual certificates that show that you own a digital object.

Are we a little more advanced than skiing on the Metaverse and NFT topics? Yes, Maribel Lopez, chief analyst at technology industry analytics firm Lopez Research, said. But that is the purpose of CES.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter for more information on WSJ technology analysis, reviews, advice and headlines.

Write to Shara Tibken at [email protected] and Dalvin Brown at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/ces-2022-five-tech-trends-to-watch-in-an-unusual-year-11641065611 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos