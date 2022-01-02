Use this hidden Google Maps feature to avoid traffic tickets





Apple Maps has definitely improved in recent years. However, it is undeniable that Google Maps will continue to be the best mapping app available today. Of course, this isn’t all that surprising. Google Maps was released in February 2005, seven years before Apple Maps debuted. Over the last 16 years, Google has been successful in incorporating a variety of great features into its mapping software. An example of Google Maps features that you may not be aware of can even help prevent you from getting a dreaded traffic ticket.

Google map speed trap function

Few things in life get worse than getting a speeding ticket. Of course, you can completely avoid ticket speed violations just by following the speed limit. Still, the reality is that everyone tends to speed up occasionally, especially when traffic is light and everyone else is cruising above the limit of 5-10 MPH.

If you fall into this category, you may not be aware that Google Maps has the ability to warn you when a speed trap is on the route. As a quick primer, Speedtrap is an area along the freeway where police sit prominently to monitor how fast people are moving.

However, Google Maps has the ability to warn users where some of these speed traps are located. To see this feature, simply open Google Maps and enter your destination. If you see a speed trap on the route, you will see a blue megaphone icon.

As an example, I looked up the driving route from New York to Wisconsin. Along the way, Google Maps warned me about the location of some speed traps installed along the Michigan highway, as shown below.

In addition, when you start your trip, you have the option of Google Maps sending a voice alert when a speed trap occurs. To do this, start navigation, tap the alert icon on the screen, a speaker icon will appear, and you can mute or unmute these notifications.

Simply put, this feature has been available on Android for quite some time. It only appeared on the iPhone in 2019.

Other hidden Google Maps features Measure the distance between two locations

This is a handy Google Maps feature that lets you quickly see how far one place is from another. To use this feature, drop a pin on the Google Maps location. Now, tap the pin once to see the Measure Distance option on the screen. When you select this, you can select another location by simply dragging the cursor.

Look inside the building

This is a fun Google Maps feature that is perfect for famous buildings such as landmarks. As an example, enter the Museum of the City of New York on Google Maps. next,[写真]Select a tab. That way, you can get a street view and a 360 degree view from inside the building itself.

