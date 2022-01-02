



Is there a search I usually do in Google Chrome? Create a shortcut on your home screen to save time. This is very easy.

Google’s applications and services have so many secret features that it’s best to use them regularly to find these hidden tools and get the most out of them. I found a feature that allows me to create shortcuts to specific searches on the Android mobile home screen, so I messed with Google Chrome.

It’s a very useful tool because you don’t have to open a browser and type in the text field what you want to search for. Undoubtedly, creating a shortcut to a regular search will save you a few seconds and help you. This adds to the best tricks for Google Chrome and allows you to get the most out of your Google browser.

How to create a shortcut to search in Google Chrome

Shortcuts, as the name implies, are a very useful element on mobile phones because they give you quick access to tools, applications, searches, or web pages. In this way, you save all the intermediate steps you need to take to reach your destination. Often, you don’t use shortcuts to save time, but for the convenience they provide.

Focusing on Google Chrome, these shortcuts are very useful for frequently used web pages and searches. Without going any further, Andro4all has already seen how to create a shortcut to a web page on Android and place it on the home screen of the terminal.

Use this trick to speed up Google Chrome page loading on Android

If you usually want to visit multiple websites related to a topic and create a shortcut to a common search that takes you to those pages, you can do it in Chrome as well. As already mentioned, using the Google browser, I’ve found that this function can be a very interesting trick.

Creating a shortcut to search in Google Chrome is very easy, just follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your mobile phone. Perform the search you want to access quickly. After the first result, you will see a message suggesting that you run the search shortcut. Simply tap the “Create Shortcut” button to join the home screen of your mobile phone.

After testing, Google Chrome doesn’t suggest creating a shortcut for every search, but I’ve found that it can be created anyway by following a very simple process. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Google Chrome on your mobile phone. Do the search you want to access quickly. Tap the button with the three dots in the upper right corner. In the options menu,[ホーム画面に追加]Select an option. Select a name. Search shortcut.

Both methods are equally helpful in creating shortcuts to searches in Google Chrome. Instead of opening a browser and typing what you want to search for, just tap the icon on the home screen.

