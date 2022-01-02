



Las Vegas, January 2, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Dreametech, the world’s leading developer of intelligent and powerful home cleaning equipment, today announced plans to join CES2022. Dreametech will be included in the T-series and P lineups. -Series Stick Vacuum, H11 Series Wet & Driver Vacuum, and Dream Bot D9, L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop.

Dreametech joins CES2022

Dreametech’s groundbreaking technology

Dreametech ensures that all products utilize advanced motor technology to deliver powerful suction power. However, Dreamech has some new features that will be unveiled at CES 2022. Dreametech introduces the L10 Pro, W10, and Z10 Pro in its lineup to show the breadth of innovation.

The L10 Pro is equipped with Dreamtech’s latest navigation system, which combines LiDAR and 3D mapping technology. With these technologies, you can learn floor plans, avoid obstacles, and optimize your cleaning routes to a whole new level. The 3D map becomes interactive via the app, making it easy to create a customized cleaning plan.

W10 makes cleaning even more hands-free by rinsing, scrubbing and drying the mop pad. This is the first Dreamtech robot vacuum and mop to support this feature, a self-cleaning method and automatically blow the mop pad with hot air once cleaning is complete to prevent bacterial growth and mold growth. By drying, it differs from most models on the market.

Dreametech’s Z10 Pro robot vacuum and mop are the brand’s first products with an automated empty dock. This allows the robot to automatically dump dirt and debris from the trash can into the dock’s 4L bag. When this bag is full, you can just throw it away and replace it. It also automates the cleaning of the house and provides enough dirt storage to allow up to 65 days of cleaning daily before it needs to be emptied.

Dreametech’s planned lineup

Dreametech will showcase the D9 robot vacuums and mops, as well as robot vacuums and mops that demonstrate groundbreaking technology. The D9 provides a hard floor mop and carpet vacuum cleaner and leverages LiDAR navigation to make automatic cleaning easier for people around the world.

The story continues

Stick vacuums include the Dreamech P10, P10 Pro, T10, T20, and T30. These powerful and lightweight stick vacuum cleaners provide suction power in the range of 20kPa to 27kPa, ensuring thorough home cleaning and making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas with a variety of accessories. increase. With a runtime of up to 50 minutes for the P10 and up to 90 minutes for the T30, users can get enough power to clean most homes on a single charge.

Dreametech also offers H11 and H11 Max wet and dry vacuum cleaners designed for cleaning hard floors. Both vacuum cleaners support multiple features like a two-tank design, with a clean water tank to a roller brush fresh while a dirt separation system removes dirt and water from the brush and deposits it in a dirty water tank. One-press automatic cleaning function and intuitive status screen that can spray water and cleaning liquid.

Dreametech believes that this extensive product lineup demonstrates innovative technology and diverse product performance. Be sure to find the Dreametech booth at CES2022 to see these impressive and innovative products in action.

About Dreametech

Founded in 2017, Dreametech is an innovative consumer goods company focused on smart home cleaning equipment with the vision of empowering lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Cision

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dreametech-to-join-ces-2022-301451822.html

Source Dream Technology

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dreametech-join-ces-2022-140000042.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos