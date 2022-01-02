FAPESP invested R $ 153 million in research and innovation, triple the previous year





Photo: Mauricio Vieira / Secom

2021 shows a dramatic increase in the budget of the State of Santa Catarina Research and Innovation Assistance Foundation (Fabesque). The investment amount is R $ 153,467,400.00, which is three times the amount of the previous year. This value indicates the announcement that has been started and will be implemented in the coming years. In addition to being unprecedented, this amount enables the realization of new science, technology and innovation (CTI) projects in all regions of the state.

Fbio Zabot Holthausen, Head of Fapesc, emphasizes that 2021 was a positive year for the agency, despite all the influence of Covid-19. “We have made the largest investment in history. This investment reflects the value that the state places in this ecosystem. This is the relationship between the state government and FAPESP with universities, businesses, and the entire production sector. It shows that we are building, “he asserts again.

Another highlight of 2021 is the number of notifications. FAPESP set a new record for the second consecutive year. You have reached 50 public calls. By 2020, that number was already unprecedented 34. This numerous announcement highlights the importance of science, technology and innovation to the state government and Fapesque. Holthausen continues.

Minister of Sustainable Economic Development Luciano Polygone takes the opportunity to emphasize the importance of FAPESP as a government weapon for the development of research and innovation. Find solutions in combination with technology, improve people’s lives, and invest in knowledge that adds knowledge. The investment leap made this year will undoubtedly bring even more consequences to Santa Catarina, which he explains is already the standard for innovation. ..

Amauri Bogo, Director of Science and Technology Innovation at Fapesc, highlights the Foundation’s team’s efforts to turn these resources into open bids for the entire Santa Catarina CTI ecosystem. “We have been working hard for a year, but we are committed to delivering the best results in the short term in all areas of Fapesc. This effort will be in the coming months and years. It will be rewarded for important projects, “he concluded.

Investing in the stock exchange

CTI Event Management, which is also responsible for research, technology development and innovation grants, has launched 20 notifications throughout the year, resulting in an investment of R $ 104,424,400.00. The value is R $ 850 more than the one applied last year. Until then, the average investment in stock exchanges was around R $ 10 million annually, peaking at R $ 30 million in 2017.

One of the most awaited notices of the year was a new scholarship course that included new researchers from March 2022 to February 2026. There are 744 master’s students and 190 doctoral students. The total investment in this notice was R $ 56 million, the largest in Fapesque history. Another novelty is the increase in scholarships that will be available from next year. This is R $ 1,800.00 for a master’s degree and R $ 2640.00 for a doctoral degree.

The Foundation has also invested in a partnership with the Coordinating Body for the Improvement of Higher Education Staff (CAPS) R $ 8,790,000.00 for emerging graduate courses that are standardized across the state. A total of 187 scholarships have been awarded. The master’s degree is 137, the doctoral degree is 40, and the postdoc is 7. Fapesc has made significant progress in strengthening academic scholarships with a focus on professional training to develop CTI in 2021. Importantly, for all public nonprofits and special organizations, CTI Event Director Anaporane Tocarneiro, who is also responsible for scholarship notifications, says.

FAPESP has also played an important role in introducing science and technology to government agencies using the program # Fapesc @ Gov + Research and Innovation. For the second consecutive year, it has become possible to select grantees who work at various public institutions such as the Project Office (Eproj-SC), Santa Catarina State University (odesk), and the Minister of Government (Sea). Secretariat for Sustainable Economic Development (SDE).

The novelty of 2021 was due to the launch of the Katrina People’s Program from the state government, including various secretariats. The goal is to combat inequality between municipalities and improve the quality of life for people. FAPESP has contributed to qualified grant holders to support the implementation of these projects. They are experts in different regions working in seven cities.

She will soon be 25 years old. FAPESP is also investing in the development of long-standing investment impact indicators in science, technology and innovation. To this end, he has launched a public notice to map the CTI ecosystem. Twenty-five books will be published covering various aspects, including the work of the institution itself.

Innovation: Launching a new program

Innovation has received the largest investment in recent years by FAPESP, especially with the launch of new programs. With a total of 10 public notices, R $ 27,387,000.00 will be available throughout 2021. One of the new programs is innovative university leadership, which can turn a course-completed business into a new company, product, or service. The investment amount is 9.5 million real.

Training new developers is also a priority for Fapesc, as it is considered a challenge to Santa Catarina. For this reason, 4 million Brazilian humans were assigned to open 1.2 million vacant seats in a qualification course in the field of information technology. Within a few months, these new professionals are already on the market.

Innovative entrepreneurship is another focus of institutions that have maintained important programs since other years. One of them is Boy, which was implemented in partnership with Spra. Spra reached its second edition in 2021 and has had over 500 pre-incubation projects over the last two years.

Registration for spark 2, a program affiliated with the federal government, is now underway. This program will invest 3 million R $ to develop new businesses. Each of the 50 companies will be covered at R $ 60,000, with an additional R $ 32,000 to fund the scholarship.

In addition to these programs, FAPESP also contributes to the revitalization of the Innovation Center, which is doing important work to revitalize the CTI ecosystem in Santa Catarina. The investment of these centers alone has reached R $ 3.6 million.

2021 was a very positive year for the FAPESP Innovation Zone. A new program has been launched to strengthen ecosystem ties. Another notable point is the effort to increasingly promote entrepreneurship training. The effort to develop Santa Catarina, which has left us very pleased with our contributions, congratulates Innovation Director Gabriella Mager.

Flags: new notifications and previous supplements

Investment in science and research during 2021 has completed an important cycle that began in 2020. This year alone, 19 announcements were issued, for a total of R $ 21,656,000.00. However, supplements to the public highlights for the past year, such as the Global Research Program and the Covid-19 study, have been implemented. With a total value of R $ 4 million for universal supplements, investment in 2020 has virtually doubled and is now close to R $ 8 million. Announcement 06/2020, which supports investigations related to Covid-19, increased by 460% from R $ 500,000 to R $ 2.3 million.

In 2021, FAPESP will continue to issue public notices in collaboration with scientific and technological institutions. For example, R $ 4 million was invested in research with Epagri and R $ 3.8 million in partnership with coffee.

Among the new notices is the CTI Infrastructure Support Program for young researchers who have received R $ 3 million. It is the institute’s infrastructure support program. Investment of 4.9 million Brazilian rials. Values ​​include recently developed supplements.

In addition to this, there are specific studies such as the 2021 Mineral Coal Assessment Program (1.8 million Brazilian Real) and this year’s famous viticulture and program to help value viticulture (1 million Brazilian Real). ..

Deborah Burnett, director of scientific research, believes the 2021 results are excellent. Currently, nearly 800 projects are underway in various areas of knowledge covering all areas of the state. The outlook for 2022 is very good. We are confident that it will be another promising year for state research.

