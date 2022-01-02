How to Resolve Google Chrome Privacy Error Messages





The company’s web browser, Google Chrome, has many built-in safety features. One of them alerts the user if the connection is not private. This is an important warning because it helps keep your information safe, but it can be misleading. Fortunately, Google has a list of troubleshooting methods to resolve your issue.

Chrome privacy errors usually appear on the warning page “The connection is not private”. It may also contain additional details about your privacy certificate, HSTS, or an invalid name. If this explains the error you are seeing, there may be multiple issues behind the warning and in most cases it is easy to resolve.

Fix Chrome privacy warning

It’s not uncommon to see a “connection is not private” warning when connecting to a WiFi network provided in a public place such as a local coffee shop. Google says on the Chrome Support website that you may be able to get rid of the error message by signing in to the WiFi portal.

These public WiFi networks often require users to sign in when they first join the network before they can access the web. This may include, for example, entering an email address and name.

Google explains that you can go to any website that starts with “http: //” and get a sign-in prompt for your WiFi network. In that case, enter the requested details and you will be able to access the website as usual.

If you’re not using a public network, or if the above method doesn’t work, try opening a webpage in your browser’s secret mode and see if your Chrome extension has a bug and isn’t having any issues. I can do it. If the page opens without the same privacy error, Google says it means that the buggy extension needs to be turned off to fix the problem.

If neither of these methods resolves the issue, it’s a good idea to make sure your device is running the latest version of the operating system, such as a fully updated Windows on your PC or macOS on your MacBook.

Are you already running the latest version of the OS? In that case, Google states that it may be antivirus software that raises the prompt, as these programs can interfere with the security features of Chrome itself. To verify this, turn off the antivirus program and then try accessing the web page again. If it works, Google recommends “turn off this software when using secure sites”.

Nothing works

If you’ve tried all the troubleshooting methods provided by Google and still can’t resolve your privacy error message, you can ask for help in the Chrome Help Forum or ask the website owner for help.

