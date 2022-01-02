Chipmakers are vying for talent as the industry faces a labor shortage





The declining supply of qualified workers has been worried about semiconductor executives for years. Concerns have been amplified by global labor shortages, pandemic-fueled demand for digitalization, and competition between governments to strengthen local chip manufacturing capabilities, according to industry insiders.

Many industries are experiencing labor shortages. Chip makers have the advantage of being the most automated process, but the high-tech equipment used in the facility requires skilled staff to operate it. The scale of current expansion is often in niche areas, creating extraordinary demand for personnel.

Jim Kuhnmen, Executive Vice President of ASML Holding NV, a manufacturer of semiconductor manufacturing tools, said:

A new chip manufacturing facility, called a manufacturing plant or fab, needs to be operated by thousands of university-educated engineers. Technicians supervise and control the manufacturing process, and researchers help innovate new types of chips and their manufacturing methods.

This entire semiconductor industry, the skills that need to grow, go everywhere, from the construction industry to cutting-edge researchers to support the construction of factories, “said Intel, which previously oversaw the company. Ann Kelleher said. At a recent parliamentary hearing, the manufacturing industry said.

Intel has pledged to invest more than $ 100 billion in chip factories in the United States and Europe over the next few years. TSMC, Samsung Electronics, etc. are also planning large-scale expansion.

According to a report by talent management firm Eightfold.ai, the United States alone is the most important workforce for the expected fab expansion, adding more than about 70,000-90,000 workers from the 2020 level to 2025. You need to meet your power needs. Studies show that a more ambitious expansion to make the United States independent of foreign supply, which some lawmakers are urging, will raise that figure to 300,000 additional workers.

According to 104 Job Bank, Taiwan, the world’s leading chip manufacturer, has the highest hiring gap in more than six years. According to an August report from the recruitment platform, the average monthly shortage of semiconductor workers was about 27,700, an increase of 44% from the previous year. According to the report, the average monthly salary for chip manufacturing has risen to the highest level in more than 10 years.

The problem of talent shortages is exacerbated primarily by rising demand, “said Yao-Wen Chang, Dean of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, National Taiwan University, one of Taiwan’s top engineering programs.” Says. You can completely solve this problem. “

At ASML, Kuhnmen expects the staffing needs of Dutch companies to increase by more than 10% each year over the next few years to meet the surge in tools driven by the surge in new chip factories around the world. Said.

Kuhnmen said he is enhancing the game in many ways, including enhanced recruitment capabilities, to attract staff. The company is fine-tuning the search for the right people and deepening its relationship with the university. There is a graduate pipeline. The company needs people with skills ranging from optics to software skills to electrical engineering.

Global Foundries Inc. David Reeder, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, said: In my opinion, the US labor market is probably the most competitive labor market for us.

To exacerbate the concern, the interest in chip manufacturing among college graduates has diminished in recent years. This is because many prefer to find a job in software or internet services and hesitate to get a PhD without a substantial salary reward.

Professor Santosh Kurinec of the Rochester Institute of Technology said the number of students enrolled in the school’s undergraduate electrical engineering program has steadily declined from about 50 in the mid-1980s to about 10 now.

Some people want to make apps like Google and Facebook. “

As semiconductors become more complex in Taiwan, the lack of highly skilled engineers can hinder efforts to stay at the forefront of advanced technology. We need more PhDs to participate in the next generation of the semiconductor industry. “

In a hurry to attract talent, the government may play an important role. US chip companies are urging MPs to allow foreign employment as the number of US graduates declines and graduate registrations are shifting to international students.

In May, Taiwan passed a law promoting innovation and education in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, and several universities in Taiwan will partner with companies such as TSMC to establish specialized semiconductor universities.

Industry-academia collaboration hopes to lay the foundation for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry over the next decade, attract foreign experts and increase the distribution of human resources. “

Mainland China has set up specialized semiconductor research schools and training centers as part of promoting self-sufficiency in advanced technologies such as chips and artificial intelligence. As of December, 12 Chinese universities, including the most prestigious institutions such as Peking University and Tsinghua University, have established chip-focused universities.

Ivan Platonov, research manager at Beijing-based technology research firm Equal Ocean, estimates that China’s semiconductor workforce has nearly doubled in the last five years as a result of increased investment in the chip sector. But by 2020, he said, the country was short of about 250,000 engineers.

