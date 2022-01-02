This smart mirror also includes all the answers and your music





If you’ve listened to music while preparing for work, we recommend ICON.AI’s new SOUND MIRROR, which won the Innovation Award at CES2022 this week.

As the name implies, SOUND MIRROR is a full-size bathroom mirror and a smart speaker. ICON.AI calls it an “acoustic mirror”. Available in a circular or horseshoe-shaped design, it looks like a large traditional mirror, except for what looks like a speaker grill that occupies the bottom quarter of the mirror surface.

Most installations are based on the grill, but SOUND MIRROR can be installed vertically.

SOUND MIRROR is designed to be hands-free. Connect to your home WiFi and use the Alexa Voice service to request music from your favorite streaming services (if you have a subscription), access podcasts, check news and weather, and set alarms. I will do it. It can also be used to control other smart devices at home. It may be a good time to have a pair of smart lights on either side of the bathroom mirror.

The mirror also supports Bluetooth, so you can stream music directly from your phone to your device.

You don’t have to worry about the delicate circuits of a wet, sultry bathroom. SOUND MIRROR is IPX6 rated and is virtually waterproof.

ICON.AI is not the first company to integrate Mirror and AI. A few years ago at CES 2018, Kohler unveiled a range of smart bathroom products, including the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror. You can use Alexa to control your home mirror lights and other smart devices. ICON.AI may have missed an opportunity because its own mirror does not contain a light.

SOUND MIRROR in four different finishes (gold, chrome, matte black, matte white) follows the growing trend of technology that looks like furniture or integrates with furniture (gallery OLED that looks like a painting, hanging from a shelf). See the TV you have, a chair with a built-in charging pad or speakers). The idea is that technology can blend into the background. The voice-activated smart mirror can also be hung in the living room, study, hotel or restaurant.

When it comes to sound quality, ICON.AI promises “high quality, impactful sound” but doesn’t provide driver, tweeter, or subwoofer details.

SOUND MIRROR is one of many interesting innovations that emerges from CES’s annual tech show, with many other quirky products unveiled before or during the event. We bring you all the cool gadgets you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/this-smart-mirror-will-have-all-the-answers-and-your-music-too The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos