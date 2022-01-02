Mental health search on Google has reached a record high





According to the world’s most popular search engines, mental health, healing, and pulling together were key themes in 2021.

Google processes billions of requests each day, and search data for the year reveals some of the key questions, moments, and individuals of 2021.

The snapshot reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has penetrated every aspect of our lives after “coronavirus” became a top search term in 2020.

Still, the world is optimistic with notable searches on how to heal, stay strong, come back, improve resilience, and hope.

Image: Google Trends Places we wanted to help

In 2021, people wanted to show compassion for the areas devastated by the two wars, as the way to help Palestine became a breakout search worldwide in May, an increase of at least 5,000%. Then, in August, the method of supporting Afghanistan continued.

Extreme weather in February affected Lone Star and searched extensively for ways to help Texas. The blessings of the earthquake and the subsequent tropical cyclones boosted the search term in August on how to help Haiti.

Kindness shines

People have also found a way to show kindness to others locally. Vaccination Volunteers are the most popular volunteer opportunity searched around the world, and as people seek ways to provide support for global vaccination programs, ways to help the community have become popular. did.

Furthermore, in 2021, the search term for “Nurse Week” reached a record high, expressing gratitude to healthcare professionals.

Mental health and self-healing

Pandemics affect not only front-line social care and medical staff, but also those who have lost loved ones, spent time in hospitals, navigated job changes, and increased unpredictability at home. I gave it. More searches were done this year on “How to maintain mental health”, including “How to recover from burnout”.

With the popularity of the term Doomscrolling in January, it was important for many to keep the negatives away. Doomscrolling spends too much time watching negative news that can have a negative impact on mental health.

The World Economic Forum recognizes that work landscapes are changing and that employee well-being and mental health are more important than ever, and is actively supporting international organizations in efforts to strengthen workplace practices. increase. The Forum Platform aims to promote the activities of organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Wellcome Trust through content that emphasizes mental health awareness best practices.

Better lifestyle

This year’s biggest search term reveals not only the impact of COVID-19 on our mental health, but also the ripples of change that COVID-19 has brought to our lives.

With a sudden shift to people working from home, city dwellers began packing and moving in 2020 to realize their dreams of rural life, according to Rightmove data. This trend continued until 2021, with the search terms “how to travel with children,” “how to travel with pets,” and “how to travel with plants” reached record numbers around the world. Did.

By seeking the right balance between work and life, many have also quit their jobs. A phenomenon called major resignation can encourage companies to reassess how they maintain their talents, but the labor world has other ideas for the term method. Entrepreneurship has seen more searches than how to get a job in 2021.

Climate change

The world is investigating the effects of climate change more than ever, and in the UK there were questions such as whether climate change is caused by humans. How can reducing meat help climate change?

LGBTQ aggressiveness

After voting to legalize same-sex marriage in September, Switzerland has shown the most interest in this topic this year around the world. The worldwide search for the term pride event near me also increased by more than 5,000% in 2021.

And there were also heartfelt moments.

Mitten searches reached the highest in the world in January after Senator Bernie Sanders was filmed in gloves at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Reissued with the permission of the World Economic Forum. Please read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigthink.com/neuropsych/mental-health-google-searches-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos