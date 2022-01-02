Square Enix has big plans for NFT and Metaverse games





Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

We haven’t borrowed a week until 2022, and already another major video game publisher, Square Enixis, praises the Metaverse and blockchain games while planning to invest more resources in this dreaded future version. doing. According to Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda, publishers may even issue their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at unspecified points in the future.

In a New Year’s open letter issued on January 1, Matsuda has hundreds of trends to convince people that Square Enixs’ plans, including Metaverse, NFT, and blockchain technology, aren’t terrible at all. Presented words and phrases. This letter touches on several different topics, such as Metaverse and AI games, most of which focus on Matsuda’s excitement surrounding NFTs and the future of cryptography.

According to Matsuda, 2021 is just NFT: the first year, and I hope that this technology will become more common among the general public in the future. Analyzing what Matsuda is trying to say, because letters are like copying buzzwords and ideas from elsewhere and pasting them into a Word document when trying to reach a certain number of words. Is actually a little difficult.

For example, some of the letters that describe NFTs and how NFTs can help you create user-generated content in some games.

I understand that some people who play for fun and now make up the majority of players have expressed reservations for these new trends. Naturally it is. However, I think there are people who want to play and contribute, so I would like to make the game even more exciting. Traditional games do not provide a clear incentive for this latter group, strictly motivated by inconsistent personal feelings such as good intentions and volunteerism. This fact is not unrelated to existing UGC (User Generated Content) limitations. UGC was born just because individuals want to express themselves. Not because there was a clear incentive to reward creative efforts. I think this is one of the reasons why the main content that changes the games created by users was not as much as expected.

When I tried to read that part of the letter, my eyes glazed, but I’m talking about how some people are enjoying the game and how he sounds almost disappointed with it. Not enough to miss a sentence. Instead, Mr. Matsuda is a mod that already exists, but is now connected to technologies that contribute to the theft of art and contribute to the increase in e-waste and global warming from large-scale digital mining operations. Like the manufacturer, we want more players to contribute. It’s also a paradise for fraud, money-hungry celebrities, and slimy glyphers.

Matsuda has been ridiculed endlessly on social media by game developers and players, wherever Square Enix actually implements blockchain technology in games, detailed plans and ideas for which game NFTs. Please note that it is not shown. It can also be integrated with evidence of how this controversial technology can improve video games. Instead, this letter resembles the actual content. It’s a way to convince investors and shareholders that Square Enix is ​​completely absorbed in this NFT and Metaverse.

This is not surprising. Square Enix had already soaked its feet in the NFT sea earlier this year, and it was clear that the company had bigger plans for blockchain games.

The president of Square Enixs wants the company to join the list of game publishers and studios that are planning, enacting, or apologizing for introducing NFTs into video games. Ubisoft has offended many people, including some of its employees, after announcing plans to introduce boring-looking NFT gear into a ghost recon game that no one plays last month. (Spoilers: No one seems to be buying or selling that junk.) Other studios have announced NFT plans and canceled or returned them after the backlash from players was too great.

