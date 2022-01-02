This is all Nintendo Switch exclusive games coming out in 2022





Following their unclear exhibition in 2021, which consisted primarily of remakes and ports, Nintendo is getting hot this year. Switch is celebrating its 5th anniversary with the release of a new Super Mario Bros. movie and looking forward to a lot of games. The handheld gaming segment is skyrocketing in popularity, and even Steam is building its own device, which will ship in February as a result of delays. Hopefully Nintendo will not suffer a similar fate and will be able to ship these exclusive titles on time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The sequel to the 2017 Game of the Year winners has been a mystery since its first announcement. Nintendo hasn’t decided on an official title yet, but thanks to the 2019 E3 trailer, it’s taken up shortly after the first part and you can see that it follows a darker theme. The music is eerie and reverse-played, but the mummified corpse emits black magic and looks like the infectious disease Maris.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (screenshot)

Link also now receives some new forces, stepping through walls and demonstrating its ability to rewind time. This has been proven in the 2021 trailer, stopping the spike ball in the middle and sending it back to damage the enemy. Rumor has it that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be available in November 2022.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus

We all know what to expect from Pokemon games. Run around the map to catch monsters, fight other trainers in turn-based battles, and advance your character and Pokemon through badges and evolution. Set in the bygone era of the Sinnoh region, Arceus offers a truly immersive environment where players can explore the land and instantly catch monsters in the real world.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus features immersive battles in the real world. (screenshot)

This means that the game won’t take you to another battle screen, and sometimes the timid ones may be scared to flee to the wild and be forced to track them with their senses. The plot aims to shed light on the history surrounding the major franchise events, following the creation of Sinnohs’ first Pokdex. Pokemon Legend: Arceus will be released on February 28, 2022.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

In collaboration with Nintendo and Ubisoft, Mario, Luigi and others embarked on an intergalactic journey to save Spark’s companions from an energy-absorbing entity named Casa. Players must team up with Rabbits opponents and use their special powers to fight enemies, solve puzzles and cross levels.

Mario uses a laser gun to shoot down Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope enemies. (screenshot)

As you explore new places and fight bosses, you can choose from nine familiar characters from your roster. The game also features a damage counter that pops up when you attack an enemy, highlighting critical hits and more. However, the lack of a health bar makes the element feel verbose. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be released in 2022.

Bayonetta 3

First announced in 2019, the third iteration of the Bayonetta series is set in devastated Tokyo and revives its iconic hack and slash gameplay. The new teaser hasn’t been introduced much, except for the battle sequence between the famous witch and the monster monster. There you can create some sort of portal with a new purple spell that emulates space magic.

Bayonetta 3 (Screenshot)

In the final shot, I got a glimpse of a mysterious character presumed to be Virgil in the Devil May Cry series. It’s also worth noting that Bayonetta is wearing braids this time, just as she was a kid. Only time can tell if this game is the first part.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Kirby and the Forgotten Land of the Stars put the iconic pink puff ball in a 3D environment for the first time. (screenshot)

The new Kirby game seems to be heavily inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, throwing iconic pink puff balls into a desolate city full of wine and vibrant monsters. Much of the gameplay is exploration-based, collecting plenty of coins and stars. As always, his power allows him to copy his ability to suck up enemies, use them against them, and solve puzzles. The open world also looks abundant and is full of interactive items and cute companions chasing you. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released in the spring of 2022.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 takes us to Spatsville, the hub city of a gray, deserted metropolis where players join the 4v4 Turf Wars and paint the city with colored inks. Unlike previous games that were supposed to ink your opponents, the goal this time is to see who will color the city the most. Players can customize the character to match the color of their eyes, use their own equipment such as an umbrella to protect the ink, and use rollers to cover a large area of ​​color.

Splatoon 3. (screenshot)

By playing as a newly added octoling, you can use your tentacles as a grappling hook to cover long distances. The game also has a story mode to confront the Octavian army. Splatoon 3 will arrive in 2022.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp

The classic Advance Wars game is back with Switch’s new rethinking style. With the help of Andy, Max, Sami, and other commanders, players need to protect their lands with a military-style turn-based combat system. Think of it like Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. In this simulator, you adjust your troops to assign actions and perform the entire trial in cutscenes.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp will be released on April 8, 2022. (screenshot)

Each character has a variety of abilities, from repairs to capacity enhancements. In addition to the campaign, it also has Versus mode where you can play against 4 friends on dozens of maps. Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled to be released early last month, but has since been postponed to April 8, 2022.

