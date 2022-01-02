World and Campus Energy Use Ethics for Sale





World for Sale: Bartering Money, Power, and Earth’s Resources by Javier Brass and Jack Falcy

Published in March 2021.

From time to time, I begin to convince myself that I understand how the world works. Then I read a book like The World for Sale, and I hardly remember what I really understand.

The world for sale is about the world trade of commodities. We tend to think about products only when something goes wrong. We take it for granted that we have gas for cars, kerosene for homes, and grains for bread.

Only when the petrol pump is empty and the supermarket shelves are exposed, we think about the source of the product we depend on.

Until I read The World for Sale, I didn’t know that much of the world trade in commodities was facilitated by professional traders. These commodity traders work for companies I’ve never heard of, such as Vitol and Glencore.

I was here because I was worried about the rise of a major monopoly tech company. Now I also need to worry about global commodity trading companies.

Why do we need to worry about how the goods are traded?

As the author of The World for Sale explains, selling goods is essential to the operation of autonomous countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Commodity traders have historically sought to maximize profits with little concern for human rights and democracy. Commodity trading companies are largely unregulated and (until recently) private, and therefore operate primarily outside of government and public oversight.

Is there any relationship between higher education and commodity trading?

Many of our campuses are heated (and sometimes electrified) by oil-burning cogeneration plants. The journey from where the fuel oil was first pumped from the ground to our campus is probably a more detour than many of us imagined.

As the World for Sale teaches, the structure of the global capitalist market, which regulates the production and flow of commodities such as oil and natural gas, does not guarantee that these fuels are ethically sourced. It’s almost impossible.

The reason for prioritizing the transition from carbon-based to campus-generated renewable energy sources goes far beyond the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

No university mission statement I know helps a resource-rich dictatorship to curb democracy and trample on human rights.

By reading The World for Sale, you can convince more university leaders to make the necessary sacrifices to accelerate the transition to renewable energy on campus.

What are you reading

