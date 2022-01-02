How Google is trying to boost itself to the Metaverse





Google has been quietly investing in the Metaverse, which is called ambient computing and was backed by a 2020 acquisition.

Google was one of the first companies to launch augmented reality glasses, but now it’s in a position to catch up after retreating from the wrath of the masses. Meta has revealed that it’s making progress in 2022, and Apple is rumored to release a secret headset next year, probably forced by Google.

AR is an interesting suggestion among privacy watchdogs, and few companies are bold enough to actually accept its potential. On top of that, there was a lack of really compelling hardware solutions, with lots of discussion and little action. Google really stands out as an early leader, with Google Glass, a slim, lightweight pair of glasses with an AR overlay on one side. There were limits to screen size and resolution, but it was fascinating to see what was coming early on. The Glass Explorers edition sold for a minimum of $ 1,500 in 2013, but was quickly shut down in the wrath of the built-in VCR.

Privacy concerns haven’t diminished, but most people have smartphones with built-in high-quality cameras. This could probably normalize the possibility of being recorded in public. Regardless of concerns, it seems undeniable that the Metaverse is coming soon. This is an overlay on reality that provides additional information and context. If you can establish rules and reasons at an early stage, it will be indispensable. Google must definitely be part of this new reality. Its widespread use in maps and search is not surprising, and its artificial intelligence prowess may be the best of all tech giants. Perhaps what was lacking was a more modern approach to AR hardware and software. This was once backed by Amazon and rushed by the acquisition of Canadian company North, which included Alexa in its voice commands. The New York Times interviewed Nikhil Balram, who helped Google oversee the development of virtual and augmented reality hardware until November 2020, and talked about the company’s efforts in this area.

Google Glass 2022?

It’s not very clear, but it does mean that Google may continue to work on Focus on North. These smart glasses take an attractive and practical approach to AR, with a small display in one lens similar to Google Glass, and a touch-sensitive ring that’s easy to operate without reaching the frame. .. Unfortunately, the company needed a face-to-face fitting for proper alignment and made it available only in a few areas, but it looks like it’s off to a good start in 2019. The launch of Focuss 2.0 was also bullied in 2020, when Google acquired the company.

It was refunded to the original Focuss owner and the service was discontinued. The project is underway, but is being developed in-house. The only mention was a Google blog post stating that it would continue to invest in hardware and the “future of ambient computing.” Meanwhile, Google Glass continued the Enterprise Edition (pictured above). Hopefully, Google will maintain the clear vision of the original North Focal, bring updated computer power and screen technology, and it’s already in an interesting trajectory as a comfortable, functional and unobtrusive true AR glasses. Can be moved further.

