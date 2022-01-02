2022-Next year: Technology-based health care prescriptions are important





Ubiquitous computing, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, pervasive connectivity, and artificial intelligence drive new solutions to our biggest challenges.

By Nivruti Rai

The wave of innovation across the various sectors that marked 2021 was driven by unprecedented, widespread, pandemic-accelerated digitization. For obvious reasons, healthcare has undergone a major transformation through the creation and adoption of technology. While the development and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine is the most notable, telemedicine innovation and telediagnosis have also changed the way we think about treatment.

India is one of the highest immunization rates in the world, showing its path to economic recovery. However, it is expected that some issues will occur along the way. In that sense, fast-paced innovation is absolutely important for the economy to maintain momentum. In 2022, four technologies will drive new solutions to our biggest challenges with ultra-powerful ubiquitous computing, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, pervasive connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). Semiconductors will continue to drive this technology-driven transformation.

Here’s what we can expect to see from these innovations next year.

AI and seamless cloud-to-edge data democratize healthcare AI makes healthcare more connected, affordable, and personalized. New advances allow clinicians to collect more comprehensive data, improve efficiency and collaboration, while reducing costs. This is currently happening with the development of Omicron variants, as genomic sequencing of affected people is shared in publicly available databases.

India is one of the largest diabetic populations in the world and is expected to reach 98 million by 2030. Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is the leading cause of vision loss in adults. AI enables the diagnosis of DR with human-like accuracy and enables timely treatment. One of the cloud-based AI solutions is to use deep learning models to identify retinal conditions and detect DR quickly. This helps doctors provide immediate advice to patients.

By 2022, the acceleration of AI is expected to enable the evaluation of large amounts of health data at low cost. It covers everything from more accurate cancer diagnosis to predictive analytics. India’s NASSCOM Covid-19 Task Force uses AI to provide a demographic pandemic-capable platform for the Terrangana and Karnataka governments to analyze large datasets to predict outbreaks and provide care. We have derived the Covid-19 index for more effective management.

AI-powered vehicles increase road safety and reduce air pollution Technologies such as AI play a revolutionary role in enabling smarter, safer vehicles, roads and drivers. Unfortunately, about 17 people die in a car accident every hour in India. Innovative solutions based on Collision Avoidance Systems (CAS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) reduce such fatalities and enable road safety in India.

In addition, intelligent, cloud-to-edge, 5G-enabled vehicles have the potential to significantly improve India’s air quality. Second, AI-based vehicles that deliver real-time data on traffic, road conditions, and parking spaces can reduce fuel consumption, reduce daily commute times, and make parking more efficient. Combining these benefits is an important step in reducing vehicle emissions and controlling air pollution in Indian cities.

Neuromorphic Computing Mimics Human Cognition In 2022, further development of the next generation of AI, neuromorphic computing, may be seen. Using insights from neuroscience to mimic human cognition in machines, neuromorphic computing has the potential to create programs that can simulate and even exceed human abilities.

The National University of Singapore has developed artificial skin that allows robots to detect touch 1,000 times faster than humans. The system is so sophisticated that it can identify the shape, texture, and hardness of objects 10 times faster than blinking (30-40 milliseconds). Researchers believe that this work will ultimately improve the interaction between humans and robots, making use cases such as nursing robots and automated robotic surgery feasible. According to WHO data, the number of doctors in India in 2019 was 9.28 per 10,000, compared to 26.04 in India. USA. Therefore, neuromorphic computing healthcare applications will be the lifeline of India’s understaffed healthcare systems.

Technological innovation enriches life and livelihood Technology itself has no life unless it benefits human life and livelihood. And technology wasn’t as important to humanity as it is today. The challenges we face are existential and we cannot afford to slow down the pace of innovation. Next year, leverage AI, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, pervasive connectivity, and ubiquitous computing to apply truly world-changing technologies to accelerate post-pandemic recovery, increase efficiency, and pollute India. You can reduce it and enrich people’s lives. ..

The writer is Country Head, Vice President of Intel India and Intel Foundry Services.

