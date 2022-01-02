50% discount on top-class skin care products in 2022





Clean up your skin care routine a bit in 2022. Throw away those expired products and replenish your lineup with new skin care products to keep you shining all year round. Ulta Beauty kicks off in 2022 with the Love Your Skin event, which steals must-have products with beauty every day. Save 50% on new items every day.

Until Saturday, January 22nd, the Ulta Beauty Sale will be offering skin care products from reviewed and approved brands such as NuFace, Cosrx and Murad at great prices every day. The best part is that you can read the transaction in advance and mark the calendar so that you don’t miss a 50% savings. Who doesn’t want to start the new year with half the price of a new skin care product?

Today’s cosmetology includes products from Kylie Skin, Beekman 1802, Tula and NuFace. The review chose the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device as one of the best products to reduce wrinkles. This facial device usually sells for $ 339, but at the Ulta Beauty Love Your Skin event, you can enjoy a microcurrent facial at home for $ 169.50. Gadgets use low voltage electricity to stimulate the skin and help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Ulta Beauty shoppers can get these daily deals online, in-store, and on the porch. Diamond and Platinum Ultamate Rewards members get free shipping when they purchase Beauty Steel. If you’re not a member of Ultamate Rewards, it’s very easy and free to sign up. You can earn points every time you shop and receive member-only benefits. With a certain amount of money each year, you will reach Platinum or Diamond status for even more rewards. Ulta Beauty also offers free shipping to all shoppers for purchases over $ 35.

Stock up on new New Year skin care and save a lot thanks to the Ulta Beauty sale.

