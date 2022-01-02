How to back up Gmail attachments using Google Drive





As the world moved from physical documents to digital documents, we also began to receive them by email.

While it’s useful to group all your documents into your inbox, it also means that if you accidentally delete attachments, there may be no way to restore them.

Fortunately, Gmail users can solve this problem by backing up their email attachments to their Google Drive account. So you can organize them into folders just as you would download them all to your computer.

How to backup Gmail attachments to Google Drive

Google Drive can be used to store all kinds of files, regardless of format. However, you should always monitor your storage capacity. Depending on the type of account, it can be used in the range of 15GB to 2TB to store files.

The process of saving attachments to Google Drive is very simple. Method is as follows.

Open Gmail and log in to your account

Find the email that contains the attachment you want to back up and hover your mouse cursor over the attachment

When you see the command shortcut, it’s marked with the Google Drive symbol.[ドライブに追加]Press the button.This will send the attachment to the drive

After saving the file to Google Drive, it’s in the same location[ドライブの整理]You can click the shortcut to select the destination folder.

If your email has multiple files, it’s on the right side of the attachments section[ドライブにすべて追加]You can click the shortcut to save all the files. You can then use step 4 to organize your files into folders.

I have! A quick guide to backing up attachments using Google Drive.

Keep your files safe using Google Drive

Google Drive offers 15 GB of storage as part of your free subscription. This is enough to store hundreds of email attachments. Use the available space to create a personal archive that is always accessible from any device. Even if you permanently delete all emails, the files still exist.

In addition, you can open Office files directly from your browser, so keep in mind that you don’t have to download the file to view the contents of the file.

