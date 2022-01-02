Ford Maverick’s value and innovation bring new life to light trucks





There is no car maker, but Ford should have been able to achieve the great success that the little Maverick compact pickups enjoyed from the moment the public first saw it.

Since the 1970s, automakers have sought to convince Americans to buy truly compact pickups based on the same basic engineering as compact cars.

They failed. Miserably. VW Rabbit Pickup failed. Chevrolet El Camino has failed. The Dodge rampage has failed. Subaru Brat has failed. Subaru Baja has failed. Even Ford’s own Ranchero failed. Successive American buyers grinned that the vehicle was too small to be a “real” truck.

The pickup is nothing if it is not reliable. Only Ford, the best-selling F-150 maker for many years, had the credibility to bestow it, and even then Maverick’s compelling design, creative features and a base price of less than $ 20,000. Looks like a long shot before it surprised the buyer.

The Maverick is Ford’s entry-level vehicle, but has escaped the feeling of “Is this the best you can do?” It haunted small cars like Fiesta and Focus.

Maverick looks and feels like a well-made tool. Designed for clever personalization and DIY features that won’t let first-time buyers go bankrupt. The cabin carries five in a pinch and is actively spacious for two people and their gear.

Maverick’s production has been sold out for months and Ford hasn’t started selling the base model. This is a hybrid car that is expected to earn 40mpg in city driving.

Ford Maverick Price and Trim Level XL: $ 19,995XLT: $ 22,280 Lariat: $ 25,490 2nd Place: Rivian R1T

Electric pickup

The Rivian R1T was the first dedicated electric pickup on the market months before the Ford F-150 Lightning, starting more than a year ahead of schedule with the next Chevrolet Silverado EV and Tesla Cybertruck.

That alone makes the R1T in history books, but Rivian’s first vehicle is more than a historical curiosity. It’s a legitimate luxury pickup, featuring four motors (one for each wheel), electronically controlled all-wheel drive, and an innovative cross-vehicle storage compartment between the cabin and its shortbed.

Unlike Lightning, which Ford is aggressively marketing to commercial customers, the R1T does not pretend to be a work vehicle. The size is closer to a medium-sized Ford Ranger or Honda Ridgeline pickup, and automakers talk from a luxury camping perspective rather than a utility or landscaping fleet candidate — a pull-out kitchen can be placed in the crosscar compartment. increase-.

The R1T has demonstrated power and robustness with a short test drive. There was no squeaking or rattling on the washboard road, and all basic functions such as steering, braking, air conditioning and navigation worked fine.

The EPA rates the R1T range as 314 miles and a charging time of 240 volts for 13 hours.

The R1T Launch Edition is priced at $ 73,000. In 2022, when a luxury SUV called R1S is added to the lineup, a cheaper model will be released.

Rivian R1T Price and Trim Level Release: $ 73,000. Currently available. Sold Out Adventure: $ 73,000. Available in January 2022 Search: $ 67,500. Released in January 2022 3rd place: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Compact pickup

Approximately the same size as the Ford Maverick, the sleek Santa Cruz offers an alternative profile for increasingly anonymized SUVs to crowd the road. It’s just below the best-selling SUVs such as the Ford Escape, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai’s own Tucson, and is about the same as the Santa Cruz from the front bumper to the back of the passenger seat.

Parked next to the traditional-style Maverick, the sporty Santa Cruz looks like a rendering of a future artist’s car. It’s also practical, but it has plenty of space for five passengers and a towing capacity of £ 5,000.

Available safety features include adaptive cruise control with navigation-based curve control. Automatic high beam; head-on collision and pedestrian detection and automatic braking. Rear cross traffic detection and braking. Blind spot warning and support. Lane keeping alerts and assists. Keep lane center; driver attention alert and rear occupant alert.

The small pickup may also be the most manageable car sold by the Hyundai brand. Sharp steering and sporty suspension complement the chassis reinforced by the rear walls of the cabin for responsive handling and impressive road holding.

Santa Cruz’s shorter beds and higher priced target buyers are ready for smaller pickups that are a bit higher than Maverick and have a little less movement. Impressive and sporty little trucks deserve to find loyal supporters.

Hyundai Santa Cruz Price and Trim Level SE FWD: $ 23,990SEL FWD: $ 27,190SE AWD: $ 25,490SEL AWD: $ 28,690SEL Premium: AWD $ 35,680 Limited AWD: $ 39,720

