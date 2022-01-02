The key to adaptation and innovation to stay ahead of the oil fields





With 22 years of business, Oilfield Services & Supplies Pte Ltd is constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve its work processes and market offerings.

Today, manufacturers of drilling tools and components for the oil and gas industry, led by a second-generation management team, are rapidly adapting to the changing industry and increasingly digital business environment.

Affected by industry liquidity and pandemics, business development manager Kenneth Law said it’s important for businesses to adopt information technology tools to effectively manage and mitigate turmoil. Said.

Managing Director Kay Ong added that one aspect of the company’s focus is to rethink business processes to see how to implement autonomous solutions.

The company was looking at ways to ride the wave of digitalization, so it was an opportunity to think about what else could be implemented to increase the company’s productivity, Law said.

Therefore, they decided to invest more in software to increase efficiency and scale existing software to other areas of the business.

Covid-19 is a Black Swan event. We can’t just do things to survive. Loh explained that we need to do something to survive and at the same time position ourselves to be more resilient to such impacts in the future.

According to On, oilfield services have begun to adopt software that automates previously manual processes, such as technologies that help manage production schedules more efficiently.

Very important to us is a tool that helps us manage this more efficiently, as it is not clear what the job will be in a few months in a highly mixed, low volume environment like ours. Is required. Rho added.

In addition, Mr On said that looking at such technologies at the same time helped address another pressing issue that many companies are facing labor shortages.

This issue has led management to think about ways to stay productive and adopt more technology while reducing their reliance on human resources.

Dealing with uncertainty

The pandemic has left its mark on many industries, including the oil and gas sector. Not only did oilfield services have to figure out how to deal with ever-changing regulations, but oil and gas markets also saw dramatic fluctuations and increased volatility, Loh said.

He added that he wasn’t very busy in the first half, but oil prices rose in the second half and he was in a hurry to get the job done on time.

Mr. On also said that while the highest demand was seen throughout the year in the last two months, it was particularly difficult due to labor shortages due to border closures and restrictions.

Having to balance lack of manpower with uncertainty, Mr. Law said they began to think about the future and how they could be more strategic.

However, although the situation was unpredictable, the pandemic made employees more digitally savvy and easier to communicate within the company, Loh and Ong said. This ultimately increased productivity within the company.

Since the pandemic, we’ve held more meetings than we did when we were in the office, Ong said. It actually improved communication as people became more open to sharing their ideas.

Increased check-in between employees also established some structure about how things were done in the company and fostered a deeper bond between employees, Loh said.

He added that these regular meetings allow people to update each other with what their teams and departments are working on and to let people know.

Since the pandemic, the duo have also shared that one of the things they missed most was being able to travel and interact with overseas customers and colleagues.

We used to travel abroad to get to know our staff and newcomers, but we haven’t done that for two years. Nothing beats the human touch of meeting them in person.

Growth and diversification plans

Oilfield Services, which has a strong presence in overseas markets, holds workshops all over the world, and the latest workshop in Balikpapan started in July this year. According to Loh, about 60-70% of a company’s total revenue comes from overseas markets.

Regarding expanding into overseas markets, Ong revealed that one of the biggest challenges is to understand the local culture and language. To adapt to the differences, he said, it is important to have a common foundation for building trust to mitigate misunderstandings.

We also need to show them that they have mutual interests and interests and are willing to open and understand their culture and language. Loh added that it was the key and how well we managed it.

Ong further emphasized that some of the most important factors the company considered when considering entering the next market were existing customers in potential countries and markets.

Loh says the company is now looking at an asset-light expansion model, as opposed to previous expansions that focused on initial investment.

He added that he is looking at ways to expand to the Middle East or Africa using the Asset Lite model and is working on ways to achieve that and provide value.

Currently, Oilfield Services is focused on integrating businesses and markets that it has launched or entered in the last two years and using its core competencies to diversify into other industries.

We are always looking for ways to achieve better innovation. We also want to obtain our own patents that can better support the market.

Ultimately, the goal of oilfield services is to recreate Singapore’s success as a manufacturing hub in more locations.

Our overseas bases are still a bit rudimentary, so we want to set up more manufacturing bases in Singapore to become a truly multinational company, Mr. Law said.

E50 Special Awards Enterprise Transformation is supported by the Future Economy Council

This story was first published on The Business Times.

