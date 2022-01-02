Video games that got us by 2021





The year of video games could be good or bad, and everything in the meantime was good. It was still difficult to buy new consoles such as the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch OLED, and PlayStation 5. (Play Deathloop well one sunny day.) Cloud gaming continued to grow in importance, with Roblox continuing to dominate. And as a result of proceedings and employee anxiety, gaming giants like Activision and Riot Games have been forced to confront horrific records of sexual harassment and sexism.

The real world continued to oscillate between open and closed, but video games remained constant for some of us here at the Times. Below is a sample of the titles that make the most sense to us in 2021.

New Pokemon Snap

Keren Browning, Technology Reporter

The new Pokemon Snap is probably not what you think. It does not catch lively monsters or send them into battle. Instead, it is tasked with taking the highest quality pictures of rare Pokemon possible, traveling along a course through the woods and seabed. A gentle, meticulous game that rewards perfectionism, offering fruit at dawn, playing music, and illuminating silhouettes for perfect poses that portray wildlife. I will guide you.

This was the title I expected most in 2021. Played countless original versions of the game released in 1999 on the Nintendo 64, took hundreds of pictures of the charmanders swarming around the apples, and found a way to convince Jigripuff to sing. Pikachu to surf.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Maya Salam, Senior Staff Editor, Culture Desk

I affectionately call the summer of 2001 the summer of 64, like the Nintendo 64. For the past three months, my college friends and I have avoided the sultry days of Kentucky and chose a dimly lit off-campus apartment where we spent most of our time. Time awake at Mario Golf. We used our own language for each play: Nestlé! It’s our favorite for balls that roll a little too fast on the green. And when I closed my eyes at night, I saw those wavy grids leading me to the pins.

Mario Golf: I’m back when Super Rush was released on Switch this summer (just 20 years later). This is a welcome anchor to the chaotic times. Thankfully, my wife also loves games and I repeatedly beg for the ball, so it’s not too frustrating. What surprised me most was the memory of my muscles, which had been enthusiastic for decades. I’m pretty sure you couldn’t beat me yet.

Escape from Tarkov

Mike Isaac, Technical Correspondent

Escape From Tarkov has ruined all the other video games. It’s so difficult that it’s punished, and when it clicks, it comes with a learning curve that’s so steep that other shooters don’t cut it anymore. That’s all I’m playing right now.

Like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike, this game is a first-person shooter focused on player-versus-player combat while completing a difficult set of tasks on a half-dozen map. Set in Tarkov, a fictional region of Russia in the not too distant future, this game asks one question. As a paramilitary contractor, how do you survive a failed state devastated by the war? The answer is to shoot everyone you actually see while cleaning up any material you find in the wreckage.

Not for everyone. Tarkov doesn’t help maps in-game at all, so hundreds of different types of items and complex gun customization options scrutinize many third-party sites dedicated to helping people understand the game. It’s up to you to do it. Each time you are killed, you lose all the items you had in the assault. And you will die. Like a lot.

Technically, Escape From Tarkov is still under development and is called beta, but anyone with a PC can buy and play it. Please do it at your own risk.

Metroid Dread

Kyle Buchanan, Cultural Columnist, Projectionist

The recent retro game boom owes Metroid a great deal of debt. Many of these new titles, built to resemble 80’s and 90’s video games, were directly influenced by the iconic action-adventure series. So why did Nintendo take so long to revisit this space and show everyone how it actually happened?

Metroid Dread is a series of 2D adventures for the first time in almost 20 years, especially when sending Samus Aran into a room-to-room chasing hunter robot battle. Better yet, in an era when too many games are drowning in dialogue, Metroid Dread puts together enough stories to engross you and drive your imagination from there. (The ending made me angry!)

Persona 4 Golden

Axel Boada, Video Producer

The best moments of Persona 4 Golden happen outside the battle. They happen when you cook dinner with your little cousin, go to the movies with your friends, or just study for a big exam. Much of the long run time of the game is spent going through the everyday details of high school life, but even small interactions strengthen ties with others, so it always feels special. increase.

The power of friendship is a common theme throughout the series, but this entry was particularly hit as it was completed on the first anniversary of the pandemic. I knew what was missing in real life, so I cherished the memories I made with my virtual friends. Persona 4 Golden is currently a major issue in some of these relationships.

Halo Infinite

Jason M. Bailey, Senior Staff Editor, National Desk

Released 20 years after the franchise’s debut, Halo Infinite’s target audience, Im, has standardized carrying TVs and Xboxes to friends’ basements for a night-consuming battle.

The Halo Infinites multiplayer map is elaborately designed, with intertwined paths and gazes that reward teamwork. Starting weapons are powerful and require adjustments to acquire (or avoid) a rocket launcher, gravity hammer, or overshield to succeed.

However, for some people, thrilling gameplay alone is not enough. Halo Infinite is making money by selling cosmetic upgrades, and vocal delegations are dissatisfied with the pace of progress to unlock new helmets.

I’m old and don’t care what an avatar looks like. I can’t see it anyway: I sneak in with an active camouflage and then fill the defenseless enemy with pink needles before grabbing the flag.

Dark Souls III

Game staff engineer, Lia Nemeth

In 2021, I was fascinated by From Softwares from infamous and difficult games like Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne. Dealing with their simulated darkness was a surprisingly comfortable way to deal with the harsh reality of surviving a pandemic.

Released in 2016, Dark Souls III is probably the most sophisticated game in the studio. Reusing the best elements of previous action RPGs to create a collection of innovative levels and story designs, as well as the most compelling and superior art direction. Unlike many other games in this genre, its storytelling is not a long description, but through the information contained in every item and every short interaction.

Kevin Draper, Sports Reporter

In a terrible year, I always had a couple of friends, including my wife, children, dogs, and home. Slay the Spire was another.

I had a run on the end of the knife and it took me hours to complete. I ran where I made ridiculous choices hoping they would work. Some orchids made the most of their chances of winning, while others made decisions just to tease their most disliked enemy, the bombarded parasite. I played on the highest difficulty, almost lost (the victory was very satisfying) and crushed the lowest difficulty.

I had hundreds (thousands?) Orchids in 2021. They all ruled.

Biohazard Village

NYT Audio, Deputy Audience Director, Renan Borelli

The Biohazard franchise will reach 25 in 2021, with over 20 entries in the series, the best of which is Resident Evil 4 in the 2005s. What made RE4 special was the value of its replay. After defeating it, you can start over and hold your item, making you more powerful in each playthrough. Because of this, I played and replayed RE4 more times than I wanted to admit.

Released in May, Biohazard Village stirs up the same itch. When you first enter the village and meet a fair cast of confused, seemingly invincible villains, it acts as a horror-inducing survival horror. New Game Plus offers a completely different experience, with powerful revolvers and machine guns (or lightsaber if you’re interested) to take on hordes of werewolves. I restarted the game right after I finished the game and didn’t stop the game until I unlocked all the best gear. Playing the village over and over again was the most fun I’ve enjoyed in Resident Evil games for years.

Marvel’s Avengers

News Technology, Senior Staff Editor, Brian Hoerst

From time to time, all you want is to button mash the path to victory and do it to escape to the superhero’s power fantasy that looks cool. And Marvel’s Avengers provides that experience for all the criticisms it receives. In yet another year, when Ive felt like he was tracking the passage of time through the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was satisfying to recreate the choreography of the movie with the controller in hand.

In addition, Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Marvel’s Avengers, has been collecting an ever-growing list of characters since its debut in 2020. Hawkeyes (ClintBarton and KateBishop), Black Panther, Spider-Man (for PlayStation console players) at least) Every time you join and add to the original cast, there’s a new and unique set of moves to discover. After defeating thousands of enemies, the gameplay loop can be verbose, but often a series of events temporarily captures the quality of the movie. The spark of joy keeps me mashing up.

It will take two

Oscar Garcia, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Sports Desk

When It Takes Two won this year’s game, it was surprising that many collaborative multiplayer games beat some well-reviewed franchise titles.

It takes two centers on a husband and wife who are magically turned into dolls by their daughter who is angry with them for the fight. Parents don’t want to be dolls, so they have to work together to regain their human form.

Part of the game draw is familiar to anyone who has spent the last two years looking for creative ways to stay connected with loved ones far away. Games like Among Us and Jackbox Party Pack are showing that demand.

For me, that desire often encounters another reality. Especially in multiplayer, it’s terrible in first-person shooters.

It evens out beginners and experienced gamers by introducing annoying abilities that generally last for a short time. Mechanics keep things fresh and unique to each player, so always talk to your teammates and challenge them to help each other move throughout the game.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword

Gilbert Cruz, Cultural Editor

In the spring of 2020, when the blockade was in full swing, I introduced myself to a video game when I was 7 years old. Nintendo Switch defeated Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Super Mario Odyssey. We played Just Dance for hours and hours and sweated. (If you’ve never heard Panic! At Discos High Hopes, I think it’s okay.) But what made us most crazy was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda game continued to carry us until 2021. We shook our thumbs up in the fighting game Hyrule Warriors: The Woe of the Twins and sat down on the couch together in handheld mode to play the awakening of the adorable Link. However, the second half of 2021 was dedicated to the Skyward Sword. We flew around Skyloft for about 50 hours and performed a spin attack on the dam’s Bokoblin. Timeshift Stones, a game that can create the past and present, was one of the more original game concepts seen when playing together for almost two years.

