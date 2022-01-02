Samsung brings a refresh rate of 240Hz to 4K monitors





Samsung

4K has saturated the TV market, but due to price and limitations, the sharpest mainstream display resolutions are not common on PC monitors. PC gamers especially choose a PC monitor. This is because you can usually achieve a higher refresh rate than your TV. This is usually 60Hz or 120Hz, which makes fast-paced game actions look smooth. However, at refresh rates above 144 Hz, you usually have to stick below the QHD resolution. Samsung’s 4K monitor, which can reach 240Hz, announced today will change that.

Samsung told me that it will announce the price and release date of the monitor that is part of the CES2022 brand announcement “later this year.” If it arrives in 2022, it should be the fastest 4K monitor on the market, assuming no other brand announces a similar screen (no one knows what else to hear at CES, a tech show. Will not officially start until Wednesday).

4K at 240Hz

The Odyssey Neo G8 has a GTG response time of 1 millisecond and can update 8,294,400 pixels 240 times per second. When asked, Samsung didn’t specify whether the monitor uses compression, which is clearly the case because the port selection consists of two HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4.

HDMI 2.1 can only reach 120 Hz at 4K resolution by itself, but as Tom’s Hardware explains, it should be able to reach 240 Hz using VESA’s Display Stream Compression (DSC). Similarly, DisplayPort 1.4a natively runs 4K content at up to 120Hz, but with DSC, the supported 4K displays can exceed that. There are many 4K monitors already running 4K at 144Hz using DSC, but 240Hz is unprecedented.

Monitors using DSC claim that there is no degradation in image quality. In fact, VESA states that its compression technology is visually lossless. Most people shouldn’t be able to tell the difference, but occasionally artifacts will inevitably pop up.

Another option was DisplayPort 2.0. With a bandwidth of 80Gbps, DisplayPort 2.0 enables 4K at 240Hz without compression. Currently, there are no confirmed DisplayPort 2.0 monitors, but they are subject to change during CES. In January 2021, VESA told me that DisplayPort 2.0 products should arrive in the second half of 2022.

Of course, to use DisplayPort 2.0, you also need to check the announcement of graphics cards with DisplayPort 2.0. Neither Nvidia nor AMD have officially confirmed such a card, but a patch to AMD’s Linux graphics driver discovered by Phoronix this summer may be supported by AMD. It suggests that there is.

Anyway, to push 4K at 240 fps, you need not only the ports you need, but also a very powerful graphics card. Keep in mind that achieving such a frame rate in a graphics-intensive AAA game is still out of the question.

If the graphics card and monitor fail to sync, the Odyssey Neo G8 also supports G-Sync to fight screen tearing and stutter on the Nvidia graphics card, and FreeSync Premium Pro does the same with the AMD graphics card. The “Premium Pro” addendum means that it also works with HDR and low frame rate correction.

Teach new dogs old tricks The lights on the back of the magnifying / monitor can match the colors on the screen.

If the Odyssey Neo G8 doesn’t look that new, it’s designed like the Odyssey Neo G9 49 “, the flagship of the lineup announced last July, and the Odyssey G9 49, one of the three monitors. Because. Introducing the 1000R curve when Samsung announced at CES last year.

Expansion / $ 2,500 Odyssey Neo G9.

Samsung

All monitors feature a 1000R curvature (the steepest curvature on today’s PC monitors), a white spacecraft-like engraved back, and a bright light called CoreSync that lights up based on the color of the display.

Samsung told me that the Odyssey Neo G8 is a VA panel with a mini LED backlight. It can reach up to 2,000 knits of brightness and can pack more LEDs into the screen, which should provide deeper contrast than standard LED monitors.

It’s still a few steps away from OLED, but all of these factors make your monitor look like a strong candidate for HDR games and movies. Samsung does not mention VESA HDR certification, even though it claims that the monitor exceeds the highest layer (DisplayHDR 1400) brightness requirement (1,400 nits).

