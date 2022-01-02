Indian Energy Exchange finds power in partnership and service-based architecture





The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) operates a platform for generators, distributors, and large industrial buyers to trade electricity before it powers end users. We have worked with our partners to modernize our infrastructure and adapt to changing markets.

Electricity does not flow through the exchange. It’s just data that represents the production, consumption, and payment offers of electricity. Since that power needs to be consumed immediately after power generation, exchanges hold regular auctions to meet demand. This is not constant, but at least to some extent predictable and supply.

The transaction took place in the market the day before, with a daily auction to power the next day in blocks of 15 minutes. Much of the bookkeeping work relied on manual processes that could take 4-5 hours to complete.

As the share of renewable resources in power supply increases and its output changes depending on the weather, IEX introduced the real-time market (RTM) on June 1, 2020, supplying power with 48 auctions per day. did. 1 hour later.

“The real-time market segment was created to support distribution companies and manage supply and demand fluctuations. Efficiently and effectively integrate renewable energy to support safe and reliable grid operations. “We will provide a mechanism to do this,” said Sangh Gautam, IEX CTO since August 2019.

To reach that point, IEX’s skill set and development culture had to change. Before Gortam arrived, he said: And it became clear that if we wanted to move to the cutting-edge architecture of the future, we needed to move towards building a technology partnership. So I started working with companies like Capgemini. They gave a very comprehensive idea of ​​electricity exchanges around the world, but what technology do they use? In what direction are they heading? “

Open interface

Therefore, Gautam concluded that IEX should replace the monolithic auction software and adopt a more modular, service-based architecture connected to the National Load Dispatch Center, which is responsible for members and the power grid, via an open API. .. The exchange, its members, and NLDC also needed to automate the manual process to complete each phase of bookkeeping within the 30 minutes available between the auctions.

“At the software level, the existing architecture used the same components in all markets (order management, risk management, back office, etc.), so we had to tackle many challenges. All of these components had the same software. Because I was using it, a lot of calculations were done in other markets. As soon as the RTM task was performed, the segment was occurring in the system, “Gautam says.

This project needed to change the pace of development as well as trading. “It’s clear that our culture is different from start-ups,” he says. “We have created a very comprehensive training exercise for our team on new technologies … We needed to move from traditional waterfall-like methodologies to agile methodologies. Jira and CI / With built-in tools such as the CD pipeline, teams can adapt to changes very quickly whenever changes occur. Teams can be assigned from one project to another in the shortest amount of time. increase.”

According to Gortam, it took about eight months to build a real-time market for launch, after which it took another three to complete some process automation and fix some of the issues that occurred at launch. It took 4 months.

IEX has taken other benefits by splitting the monolithic software and opening the API. He says he was able to integrate the trading platform with SAP’s financial system, eliminate manual elements from some back office payment processes, and pay market participants in minutes instead of hours.

Gautam has been enthusiastic about incorporating customer feedback into the development process. “We are instilling it in our culture and getting feedback from our customers. Therefore, even our technical team is involved from day one. We talk to our customers, so our customers. He knew exactly what the process was, so he had to incorporate culture into the team as well. “

Still, the development team can’t always satisfy everyone, but the new API allows auction participants to create their own APIs, not just the user interface provided by IEX. “A system that is intuitive to one customer may not be so to another. Using the member API gives us the freedom to easily create our own API.” Says Gautam.

Add redundancy

Evolution has been seen not only in the user interface, but in the entire underlying infrastructure. The exchange system is built on a virtualized environment with hardware redundancy at the machine level for high availability, with even more redundancy at the software and task level. There is also a backup machine, so if one component of a particular RTM process fails, you can switch to the backup machine in an automated way within seconds. This was done to ensure 100% uptime, he says.

For these major changes, Gortam said it’s important to start with a technology vision and leverage partner expertise as needed to bridge the gap between current reality and that vision one by one. I am.

It’s also important to plan, as things will inevitably happen when things go wrong. “When designing a system, you need to think about automatic repair and design from scratch,” he says.

Self-healing technology may seem far away in some domains, but Gautam’s other watchword, surveillance, helps fill that gap. They are always. Alerts have been set. The moment an alert occurs, the system team receives and understands the alert. “

“We are also thinking about how to integrate these alerts into our self-healing system. Some of them have been integrated and we are now moving towards more ways we can do it,” he said. Says.

It is not always humans who are looking for a problem. In some cases, it’s a software bot, says Gautam. “If something goes wrong, the system will automatically detect the problem and trigger an alert. The bot has specific instructions on how to resolve the problem that the bot can run.”

