Tesla overcomes supply chain problems with blockbuster fourth-quarter delivery





A Tesla Model 3 car will be seen in a showroom in Singapore on October 22, 2021. Photo taken on October 22, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su

January 2 (Reuters)-Sunday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) reports record quarterly shipments far beyond Wall Street estimates and boosts China’s production, resulting in a global chip shortage I got over it.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world’s most valuable automakers recorded record deliveries.

Tesla, led by Billionaire CEO Elon Musk, delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter. This is well above analysts’ expectations of 263,026 units.

Tesla’s October-December deliveries increased by about 70% year-on-year, up about 30% from record deliveries in the previous quarter.

“It’s a great job for Tesla teams around the world!” Musk wrote on Twitter.

His electric vehicle company increased production in China despite intensified competition and increased regulatory pressure following consumer complaints about product safety.

Tesla ships Chinese models to Europe and some Asian countries.

Each year, automakers shipped 936,172 vehicles in 2021, up 87% year-on-year.

Musk said in October last year that Tesla could sustain more than 50% annual growth for a “significant period of time.”

New factory

“They have beaten all the possibilities,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of venture capital firm Loup Ventures, on Sunday.

“The first is that there is demand for their products on the rooftop, and the second is that they are doing a great job of meeting that demand,” he said.

Münster said Tesla expects shipments to reach 1.3 million units this year, despite headwinds in production at Tesla’s new plant and supply chain issues.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn predicts in October how quickly the company can increase production at a new plant in Texas and Berlin using new vehicle technology and a new team. Said it was difficult.

Tesla said in October that it aims to produce the first mass-produced vehicles at both facilities by the end of 2021, but it is unclear if that goal has been achieved. Tesla did not answer questions from Reuters about plants. The Berlin plant was initially scheduled to begin production last summer.

Deutsche Bank said in a report on Friday that Tesla expects to deliver nearly 1.5 million vehicles this year, although chip shortages still pose a risk to production.

Lack of “super crazy”

In 2020, automakers cut chip orders as pandemics and blockades hit demand. However, Tesla never lowered production forecasts with its suppliers to support its rapid growth plans. It helped to survive the chip shortage, Musk said.

According to Musk, unlike most car makers, Tesla, which designs some chips in-house, has also reprogrammed its software to use less rare chips.

“2021 was a very crazy year of supply chain shortage,” Musk said earlier in October, saying he was optimistic that these issues would pass in 2022.

Sales were strong this year after Tesla drastically raised US car prices to offset rising supply chain costs.

Tesla had a market capitalization of over $ 1 trillion in October after car rental company Hearts announced that it had ordered 100,000 cars. The company’s stake has lost some position after Musk wrote on Twitter that it was considering selling 10% of Tesla’s stake.read more

Overall, Tesla shares rose 50% last year.

Reported by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, Nivedita Balu in Bangalore, and Sneha Bhowmik.Edited by Daniel Wallis and Mark Porter

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

