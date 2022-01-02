You need to clear cookies and cache on your android phone browser





From time to time it is advisable to clear the cache and cookies from your mobile web browser. The one depicted here is the Galaxy S21.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The Android phone web browser is likely to be the app you use every day to search everything, and as a result, it can fill up with the accumulated data when browsing the internet. This data provides several different functions, usually filing web browser caches and cookies. You can improve the loading speed of your browser by saving the assets of frequently visited websites and the settings such as keeping you logged in to the website.

However, cookies can also be used to track your browsing history on your website. In many cases, the goal is to serve personalized ads wherever you go. (Recently, after visiting several online stores to compare prices and styles, I’ve seen an ad for eyeglasses.)

In addition, the larger the browser cache, the larger the browser app will be with data from websites that may be inaccessible. Still, some of those assets and, in some cases, some tracking cookies may be there.

Brett Pearce / CNET

As a result, it was okay to clear this data from time to time to keep your web browser lean, run efficiently and ideally, and have as few tracking cookies as possible.

For Android, the procedure is slightly different depending on the type of smartphone and web browser app you are using. Therefore, the following describes how to clear this data in Google Chrome (the default for many Android smartphones such as Google Pixel). , Samsung’s Internet browser (often the default for the Galaxy phone series) and Mozilla’s Firefox browser. You can also find another guide on how to clear the cache from your iPhone web browser in case you have several Apple devices to clear.

Clear the browsing data menu in Chrome on Android.

Screenshots from Mike Sorrentino / CNET Google Chrome

To remove cookies and cache from the Android version of Google Chrome, it is first represented by three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your browser.[その他]Tap the button, then[履歴],[閲覧履歴データの消去]Tap in the order of. Chrome[設定]From the menu[プライバシーとセキュリティ]After tapping[閲覧履歴データを消去]You can also tap to access it.

Chrome provides basic and advanced settings for clearing browsing history, cookies, site data, cached images and files.[時間範囲]You can also use the dropdown to choose whether to delete the entire history or anywhere from the last 24 hours to the last 4 weeks.[詳細設定]You can also tap to delete saved passwords, autofill form data, and site settings if desired.Blue after selecting what to delete[データのクリア]When you tap the button, it will be deleted without any other prompts, so make sure you are zapping exactly what you want to zapping.

Samsung internet

Samsung Internet data clear and cache clear options.

Screenshots by Mike Sorrentino / CNET

Unlike Google Chrome, the process of clearing Samsung’s cache and cookie data goes to your phone’s settings app instead of opening Samsung’s Internet browser app.

[設定]After opening[アプリ]Tap and scroll down[SamsungInternet]Tap. next,[ストレージ]Tap.

At the bottom of the storage, you have the option to clear the cache and the option to clear the data.[キャッシュをクリア]The cache is deleted as soon as you tap,[データをクリア]If you select, you will be prompted to permanently delete all data in your application, including files, settings, accounts, databases, and so on. No cookies are specified, but this more core approach erases all remaining data and allows the Samsung Internet Browser to start like new.

Mozilla Firefox

Similar to Google Chrome, you can clear cookies and cache from within the Mozilla Firefox Android app.To access, on the right side of the address bar[その他]Tap the button. This is also represented by three vertical dots. next,[設定]Tap and scroll down[閲覧データの削除]Choose.

Mozilla Firefox browsing data deletion menu on Android.

Screenshots by Mike Sorrentino / CNET

Of the three browsers we are reviewing, Firefox[閲覧データの削除]Offers the most options on the menu and existing[開く]You can also delete download folders along with tabs, browsing history and site data, site permissions, and even cookies and cached images and files.

You can’t select a time range like Chrome does, but if you just want to delete cookies, you can be more specific about the type of data you want to delete, unlike Samsung, which deletes everything.

Firefox also has additional options for those who don’t want to keep their browsing data after they’re done using the app. Some settings have an option to delete browsing data when finished. This tells Firefox to wipe any combination of these same settings each time you exit the application. This is a useful feature if you want to organize your browser so that you don’t accidentally pass your browser history to anyone who may have been stolen or otherwise accessed your phone.

For more information, check out everything you need to know about Google’s new operating system, Android 12, including how to check when your phone gets updates and how to download them. Also see the list of the best Android apps on CNET.

How often do you clear your browser’s cache and cookies? Also, do you have a favorite Android browser that needs to be added to this Tech Tip? Please let us know in the comments.

