Five technology trends to watch for rare years





The large annual technical conference, held completely online last year, begins on Monday with a face-to-face press event in Las Vegas. Despite the surge in Covid-19 omicron variants during the holidays, the event organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, said it would continue but end a day earlier as a safety measure. The organization expects up to 75,000 participants and more than 2,200 exhibitors, including Samsung Electronics and Sony Group.

However, a long list of tech players decided not to visit Las Vegas. Strict Covid-19 quarantine requirements in China have complicated the travel of many Chinese companies, including popular exhibitors and drone maker DJI, and Israel banned citizens from traveling to the United States in December. ..

Mary Barra, Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, will give a keynote speech. T-Mobile US Inc. Mike Sievert, CEO of, will not give any of the planned keynotes. Event leaders such as Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Panasonic Corp. have withdrawn or significantly reduced face-to-face staffing. Also, the biggest tech companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook), Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. usually play a small role, but stay at home. I made it. (Our own team has canceled the plan to be there directly.)

Still, many companies want to be in Las Vegas to get that face-to-face contact, said CTA CEO Gary Shapiro. There are many things that can only be done by video chat and phone. “

Face-to-face demos and announcements are sparse, but expect lots of news, not just the traditional TV, audio, and consumer electronics categories. The automotive sector has become a very large part of the show, which is taking over the expansion of the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. And many other technology-adjacent companies see CES as an opportunity to attract attention, even for those who attend a few.

There are always a lot of home appliances that I never thought of, “said Tim Bajarin, technical analyst at Creative Strategies. But it’s a much more diverse show than ever before, “he added. He said he had been to CES 45 times in the late 70’s and early 80’s. He planned to attend again this year before Omicron interfered.

From family technology to food, studded with metaverses, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, this year’s plans are:

Be comfortable at home

We spent most of the two years hanging out at home, but tech companies took notice. They showcase products designed to relax and unzip when users don’t type on a computer or zoom in on a meeting. They designed a smart bed that allows you to fine-tune you when you wake up, a bathtub that keeps the water temperature constant, and an air purifier that adds scent to the room.

Developers are focusing on the latest evolution of the Internet of Things, sensor-assisted products such as lamps, toilets, and tubs that respond based on time of day, air quality, or who is in the room.

The transition from connected homes to smart homes that use environmental clues to convey sound, light and the overall feel of the home, “said Mitch Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance, a smart home standards body. increase. ..

Bemis Manufacturing presents a new line of smart air purifiers designed to automatically adapt to indoor air quality and give off the scent of essential oils. At night, the gadget senses that the lights are down and can reduce noise and sleep.

Sleep Number Corp. And Sleepme Inc. Is one of the companies announcing next-generation bed technology with more advanced sensing and response capabilities for adults. Cradlewise uses artificial intelligence to know when children wake up, touting similar techniques for babies and learning which music calms them and puts them back to sleep. increase.

Take care of children and parents

CES 2022 has a wealth of technology for the so-called sandwich generation. Adults who care for both children and parents: AI-equipped baby monitors that can detect covered faces and rollovers, elderly people with room sensors, and health and health designed to meet the needs of all ages. Wearable activity.

CarePredict Inc, based in Florida. Will showcase an update to the Tempo worn on the wrist. This allows caregivers to easily communicate (or ensure proper care) with their older loved ones. With the new CareVoice feature, you can send voice messages to watch wearers, whether they’re greetings from grandchildren or reminders of taking medication.

Even if you’re not there, it’s a really human touch, “said Satish Movva, CEO of CarePredict.

The device has already detected a fall and can send alerts when the wearer skips a meal, sleeps less, or has other activities out of the norm.

Save the earth

Many major tech companies are discussing efforts to make their products more environmentally friendly. This includes using more recycled materials, facilitating device repairs, and reducing the packaging surrounding the product.

The products on display at CES include the concept of a flying car powered by the hydrogen fuel cell of the French company Maca, and another designed to reduce disposable plastics by cleaning and drying the glass. Includes a tabletop washing machine from the French company Auum. In 10 seconds.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Jung-hee Hanbis and the head of the new integrated TV, consumer electronics and mobile division will give a keynote speech on Tuesday outlining Samsung’s plans to create customizable and environmentally friendly technologies.

From the Netherlands, Ran Marine Technology will showcase Waste Shark. This is a floating autonomous drone that cleans up pollution from waterways and collects data on water quality. Orbisk is equipped with devices that use image recognition to reduce food waste in hotels and restaurants.

Cooking and eating

It wasn’t gadgets, software, or services that were the busiest at CES2020, the last face-to-face show before the pandemic, but Impossible Foods Inc. Impossible Pork is a plant-based meat designed to cook and smell like minced meat.

At this year’s show, a half-day food technology conference will showcase advances in areas such as agriculture, food innovation, diet kits and deliveries, vertical farming, and, of course, more plant-based meat. There is also Impossible Foods, Myco Technology, which debuts meat substitutes made from fungi.

The conference will also cover how robotics can change the face of food, “said Michael Wolf, founder of The Spoon, the online publication of the food technology industry that hosts the event. How automation can deal with labor shortages and unpredictable weather.

Future outlook

Metaverse is a hot topic right now. October, Facebook Inc. Changed the company name to Meta Platforms Inc. in preparation for the next chapter on the Internet. People wear high-tech glasses to allow avatars to interact anywhere in the world. CES 2022 presents the tools for technology companies of all sizes to build and navigate this virtual future.

Hyundai Motor Group will allow visitors to create avatars and test drive new concept cars in cyberspace. Startup Bhaptics will demonstrate a gaming glove designed to replace a handheld VR controller. Samsung is touting Metaverse’s ambitions with its VR home decoration platform.

The conference also hosts a new program to discuss non-fungible tokens (also known as NFTs), which are virtual certificates that show that you own a digital object.

Are we a little more advanced than skiing on the Metaverse and NFT topics? Yes. ” Maribel Lopez, lead analyst at technology industry analytics firm Lopez Research, said:

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text

