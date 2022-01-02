Tesla reports an 87% increase in delivery in 2021





Tesla reported on Sunday that it delivered 936,000 cars in 2021 despite a shortage of computer chips that disrupted car production around the world.

In the fourth quarter alone, the company delivered more than 308,000 vehicles, an increase of 71% over the same period last year. The overwhelming share of the car delivery was the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y hatchback. Wall Street analysts expected delivery of about 266,000 cars in the fourth quarter and about 855,000 cars a year.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in a note for investors that it’s difficult to make a hole in this number. There are many competitors in the EV space, but as is clear this quarter, Tesla continues to dominate the market share.

Tesla increased sales despite a global shortage of computer chips that act as the brains of various electronic devices such as engine controllers and touch screens. Due to the shortage, most car makers have been able to idle some factories for several weeks at a time, making it impossible to produce the planned number of vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in July that he was overcoming the shortfall by switching to a more accessible type of chip and creating new instructions or firmware to embed in the chip. Tesla’s car components are designed primarily to be controlled by software, so Tesla can make such a switch.

Understanding supply chain crises

Tesla does not divide deliveries by country. Much of the recent growth is driven by sales in Europe and China.

It ended an important year when Tesla’s stock and profits soared. We have also worked to open factories near Austin, Texas and Berlin in the hope of sustaining rapid growth.

In October, Tesla’s market value exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time, higher than General Motors, Ford Motor, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, BMW and other automakers combined.

Tesla’s share price closed at $ 1,056.78 on Friday from just under $ 700 at the end of 2020. The rise in stock prices was supported by higher sales and profits. The company generated $ 1.6 billion in revenue in the third quarter. That’s more than double the overall revenue of 2020, the first profitable year.

With a dizzying height of stock, Mr. Musk began selling large chunks of his stock to partially cover taxes after polling among his followers on Twitter. Several times he said he was sold out, but he continued.

In total, Mr. Musk has sold over $ 16 billion in Tesla shares. The transaction included the exercise of 22.8 million options awarded as part of Mr. Musk’s compensation and bonus package.

Tesla says it expects shipments to increase by about 50% annually over the next few years and expects production from its Austin and Berlin plants to reach its goals. Both plants will soon begin production of the Model Y hatchback.

At the same time, the quality of Tesla products remains uneven. On Thursday, the company told federal regulators that more than 475,000 cars due to two separate defects that could affect safety and misalignment of the front hood latches that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly. He said he was planning to recall. It will be damaged if you open or close the trunk. A day later, a Chinese vehicle was also recalled.

How the supply chain crisis unfolded

The pandemic caused the problem. Very complex and interconnected global supply chains are undergoing radical change. Many of the crises can be attributed to the outbreak of Covid-19. This caused an economic slowdown, mass dismissals, and production outages. What happened next:

Reduction of shipping costs. Manufacturers and shipping companies expected demand to drop sharply as fewer products were manufactured at the start of the pandemic and fewer people paid. However, it turned out to be a mistake due to the surge in demand for some items.

Demand for protective equipment has skyrocketed. At the beginning of 2020, the whole planet suddenly needed a surgical mask and gown. Most of these products are made in China. As the Chinese factory expanded production, cargo ships began to deliver gear around the world.

Second, there is a shortage of shipping containers. Shipping containers were piled up in many parts of the world after they were emptied. As a result, there was a shortage of containers in China, the country most in need of containers, and factories began sending record quantities of goods.

Demand for durable consumer goods has increased. The pandemic has shifted American spending from eating out and attending events to office furniture, electronics and kitchen appliances purchased primarily online. In addition, government stimulus measures have boosted spending.

A tense supply chain. Factory merchandise quickly overwhelmed US ports. The surge in orders further outweighed the availability of shipping containers, and the cost of shipping containers from Shanghai to Los Angeles has skyrocketed tenfold.

In addition, the company and its autopilot driver assistance system are closely monitored by US safety regulators. Tesla was involved in a series of collisions with other vehicles while the autopilot system was operating, including some fatal accidents.

The company continues to promote autopilot systems and can take over some of the steering, braking and acceleration tasks from the driver. It also promotes full self-driving, a more advanced feature set that is offered for $ 10,000 but has so far only been partially allowed. A group of customers to test.

In August, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a formal investigation into how autopilot perceives objects on the road. We are specifically investigating 11 cases where Tesla stopped on the freeway and collided with an emergency vehicle with blinking lights.

The agency is also investigating more than 20 other crashes involving Tesla, which was under the control of the Autopilot. Eight of these crashes have killed a total of 10 people since they first occurred in 2016.

