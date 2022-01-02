Samsungs M8 smart monitor can control IoT technology, stream games and more





Samsung is adding to its lineup of smart monitors with a 4K 32-inch M8. Like the models currently on the market, this new model can provide smart TV-like features, such as providing access to streaming apps, in addition to being able to connect to a computer like a regular monitor. The company hasn’t disclosed a release date or price, but the first details we’ve learned prove that Samsung can take the M8 one step further and make it even more useful to a variety of people.

The smart monitor is 11.4mm thick, which is significantly thinner than previous models, according to Samsung. Perhaps the most striking feature is the magnetic and mobile SlimFit camera that can be connected to a monitor for video calls. The monitor itself supports video chat apps such as Google Duo. With other Samsung smart monitors, you need to bring your own webcam.

Samsung

Samsung also integrates the SmartThings IoT Hub into the M8, so you can see floor maps of various smart devices and control them directly from your smart monitor. According to Samsung, M8 also has a new feature called Workspace, which brings work-related web services such as Microsoft 365 into an intuitive hub.

Another new feature is Game Home, which turns the M8 into a cloud gaming streaming monitor. According to Samsung, owners will be able to use the M8 to stream games from game streaming services and connect wireless controllers. However, we did not come up with the name of the service or controller to support. The company told The Verge that more information will be shared about this feature for its launch in late 2022.

Samsung says it has a USB-C port that can support 65W charging pass-through, but it doesn’t share all the ports that the M8 has. No mention is made of pricing or availability.

The company also announced the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved game monitor ahead of the CES 2022. It has a resolution of 4K and a refresh rate of 240Hz, and Samsung states that it was the first to be achieved with a 1000R curved monitor.

