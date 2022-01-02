Digital channels are expected to grow, with 88% of customers seeking digital insurance. Anil Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Shriram General Insurance





With pandemics and ongoing challenges, digital innovation is now part of everyone’s strategy. The BFSI sector, which has always been enthusiastic about technology, has embraced the technological advances brought about by Covid as a priority. When it comes to the insurance industry, every customer, whether rural or urban, wants an easy, one-click experience when it comes to buying insurance. Rashi Aditi Ghosh of the Elets News Network (ENN) spoke with Anil Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Shriram General Insurance, to understand the tremendous amount of innovation happening across the insurance segment.

Edited excerpt:

The BFSI industry is currently a technology-driven sector.How has technology evolved in the insurance sector these days?

Today, finance and technology are inextricably linked, and technological innovation has significantly changed the framework of the financial process. In the insurance industry, digital initiatives and solutions have grown rapidly since 2017. The physical limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic speed up the process and prioritize technological advances in this sector. This is complemented by the increasing adoption of digital channels by customers, which is reflected in the recent surge in insurers.

Today, this sector is seeing innovation across the value chain, driven by advances such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics. Digitization of the insurance process has enabled customized online distribution, better underwriting, and more efficient claim management. All of these areas are the focus of Shriram General Insurance and are increasingly dependent on digital solutions to achieve their mission of financial inclusion and reaching end users directly.

Regulators and government agencies are also driving digital innovation through new models such as regulatory sandboxes. These initiatives allow insurers to customize, innovate and create niche or targeted insurance solutions. We recently launched coverage for Fire Loss of Profit insurance approved under the second cohort of the IRDAI Sandbox.

Digital platforms have also made it possible to significantly focus on bite-sized or microinsurance and small transactions. This is necessary to be able to accommodate all sections of society in socially and economically diverse countries like India.

How does technology help the insurance industry reach the local and micro-segments? Is this sector embracing innovation to expand its reach and serve more customers?

Today, every customer, whether rural or urban, wants a simple one-click experience. They want convenient and customized services such as 24-hour access, fast delivery, and innovative products. They also want to do their research and feel informed about the features and pricing of the product and we strive to provide it all.

The Shriram Group believes in serving people who are poorly serviced and uninsured in the country. We are a pioneer in adopting new technologies to enhance security, reduce time and simplify processes.

Affordability of insurance remains a problem and will remain one until national penetration improves. Therefore, local customers believe in the combination of coverage and marketing of bundles of multiple products because they need to customize their products.

According to the BCG-FICCI Insurance Survey 2019, digital channels are expected to grow and 88% of Indian customers have expressed their willingness to purchase insurance products through digital channels.

Shriram General Insurance plans to reach 600 Talca, which has low insurance penetration over the next year. Can you tell me more about this?

Shriram General Insurance is considering expanding local insurance to talukas, where insurance coverage is minimal. As part of our growth strategy, we plan to hire at least 1,500 employees in rural areas between 2010 and 2013, making our products available at 25,000 point-of-sale.

Over the next year, we will target 600 Talca with a population of less than Rs 10,000. Through electronic kiosks, sub-dealers, life insurance agencies, common service centers, bank branches and other informal channels. Post it and aim to reach an area with a population of 20,000 to 10,000 rupees.

Did you mention that local insurance can account for a quarter of a company’s sales, or 16% of total premium income, by FY2013? Are you on track to achieve these growth forecasts?

Yes, there is great potential in this market. About 90% of the rural workforce is in the informal sector, so there is no minimum wage or social security. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, this segment is most in need of insurance security.

The mission of Shriram General Insurance is to reach and service aamaadmi. We strive to provide simple products that can create value for local people. We have developed home care and personal accident insurance products for this customer base and demographics covered. These insurance solutions are guaranteed to be priced, promoted, distributed and serviced correctly. Our two top products in rural areas are long-term motorcycle insurance and commercial vehicle insurance for goods transportation.

We are driving delivery through the Common Service Center portal and continue to invest in the technical capabilities to deliver services via chatbots, online billing services and digital payment capabilities. The mobile application MySGI (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.svs.sgic) also offers a variety of services and is increasingly dependent on them. This will allow you to access all kinds of services online, reduce documentation, and speed up bill resolution.

With the synergies of all these initiatives and the increased consumer demand from the pandemic, we expect significant growth in local insurance in 2022 and we are confident that we will reach our three-year target by FY2013.

How was 2021 regarding the penetration of local insurance?

Awareness and impetus for the spread of insurance has increased over the last few years. However, 2021 has played an important role with regulatory support and ongoing initiative under the Government of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Earlier this year, IRDAI published a discussion paper proposing the establishment of model insured villages nationwide to promote insurance penetration in rural areas, with a particular focus on agriculture and related activities. Announced. Regulators have considered starting with a minimum of 500 villages in various districts and expanding to 1,000 villages over the next two years.

The same is true of Shriram General Insurance’s three-year plan to increase local insurance penetration, inspired by regulatory efforts. Local and suburban markets need better coverage in terms of products and distribution. Therefore, Shriram General Insurance has implemented a new business model and created a new product to provide risk mitigation solutions for these communities.

We aim to reach our end customers through an informal network of self-help group members and bank correspondents. In addition, a network of POS and over 40,000 agents will help facilitate delivery of insurance to remote locations at the front door.

We are focusing on the Common Service Center model, which extends insurance services through digital kiosks, such as the Rajasthan Government portal e-Mitra. We are also considering opening a micro office to expand our reach.

What are your growth plans for 2022?

In 2022, Shriram General Insurance will continue to build on the three-year plan for rural expansion implemented this fiscal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the pace of activity in 2021, but we hope that things will begin to normalize in 2022.

Of the 600 Talca we are targeting, 150-175 Talca are located in Rajasthan, where the company is headquartered. The plan will employ more than 30 people in Rajasthan and then focus on expanding operations in Gujarat and other countries. We have already earned a total direct premium of Rs 100,000 through local insurance and are hiring 27 new employees.

The focus is on building extensive data capture and analysis models for the underwriting and pricing process. Not only does this help reach more customers, but it can also improve claim assessment, customer service, product and service personalization and customization, and fraud detection.

We also work with all channel partners, including digital channels, to enhance reach, target and ensure a seamless customer onboarding experience.

Shriram General Insurance aims to provide the best customer experience through technical improvements in service and processing time. In itself, it is the driving force behind profits from improved customer retention.

