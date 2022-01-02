How to use date-based conditional formatting in Google Sheets





Conditional formatting allows you to automatically highlight the data on your spreadsheet. If you have a sheet that needs to make it easier to find the date, you can use conditional formatting in Google Sheets based on the date.

There may be a spreadsheet that contains the due date of the invoice and the deadline of the project task. You can pop and make it easier to see dates that are overdue or coming soon. Whether it’s a column, row, or cell, just set a conditional formatting rule and when the data matches, the selected highlight will be applied.

Set conditional formatting rules for dates

Go to Google Sheets, log in, and open the spreadsheet you want to use. Select the cells you want to highlight in conditional formatting. This can be an entire column or row, or a cell or range of cells.

Click Format> Conditional Format from the menu. This will bring up a sidebar for setting rules.

At the top[単色]Make sure the tab is visible, then[範囲に適用]Confirm the cell selection in the field.

[セルのフォーマット]Click the dropdown box and depending on your preference[日付],[日付は前],or[日付は後]Choose. The option you select determines what you see in the selection below it.

Then you can choose from options like today, tomorrow, or yesterday. Alternatively, you can select a larger date range, such as last week, month, or year. You can also use the exact date if you wish.

Then you’ll see the default format style at the bottom. However, of course, you can also customize the format to suit your needs. You can use bold, italic, or underline to apply color to the font. You can also choose the color of the cell fill. If you want to apply multiple styles, you can do this as well.

When you’re done[完了]Click.

Edit, delete, or add another rule in Google Sheets

You can edit or delete existing conditional formatting rules, or set different rules.[フォーマット]>[条件付きフォーマット]Click to reopen the sidebar.

To edit a rule, select the rule, make changes, and[完了]Click. To delete the rule, click the trash can icon on the right. To set different formatting rules for the same sheet or the same cell set[別のルールを追加]Select and follow the above process.

Automatically highlighting important dates is a great use for conditional formatting. Second, see how to apply a color scale based on Google Sheets values.

