Google will continue to track you unless you change these settings





Google knows where you are going. Here’s how to make sure you don’t always know where you are.

Getty Images

Are you using the Google app? If so, you are probably being tracked. Turning off location history in your Google account isn’t completely clear yet. Disabling that setting sounds like a one-time solution, but some Google apps still store location data. Simply open the Google Maps app or use Google Search on any platform and your approximate location will be recorded with a time stamp.

Brett Pearce / CNET

However, as a result of the Associated Press 2018 survey, Google easily manages deleted data using features such as where to store and other data, as well as map and search data that provide quick access to location management. I made it possible. You just need to know where to look.

Turning off location history removes only locations that you’ve moved from the Google Maps timeline feature, which records your location at specific times using specific data. Google’s support page on this subject states that even if you turn it off, “some location data may continue to be saved with other settings,” such as web and app activity. Google said it would use this data to make features more personalized and useful, and that this information would never be shared with third parties or advertisers. However, if that doesn’t work, a few more steps can usually prevent you from knowing where Google is 24/7.

Note that turning this default setting off has some drawbacks. Google’s settings may seem annoying to some, but it’s a highly personalized online experience, such as finding a business near you instead of another city, or seeing personalized ads. It is also useful for training. According to Google, these help provide users with more relevant information rather than random information.

Stay on top of the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about devices, apps, and software that use Google.

Here’s how to actually turn off Google tracking and what the consequences are.

Turn off Google location tracking

To completely shut down Google’s ability to record your location:

1. Open Google.com on your desktop or mobile browser and use the buttons in the upper right corner to log in to your Google account.

2. Click the user icon in the upper right corner to click[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

3.[プライバシーとパーソナライズ]Click.

Four.[行ったことと行ったことのある場所]Click.

Five.[履歴設定]In the box[場所の履歴]Click. This will open ActivityControls.

6.[ロケーション履歴]Below,[オフにする]Click the button on the right side that says. This will open a pop-up window.

7. Scroll to the bottom of this window[一時停止]Click.

Stops Google from saving your location from the map.

Angela Lange / CNET What is this preventing Google from saving?

If you pause this setting, Google will no longer be able to save position markers associated with certain actions and will stop saving information collected from searches and other activities. When turned off, the approximate location becomes private and you move to another location, such as your home address.

Please note that Google must continue to access your location in order to effectively use certain features such as the Maps app. However, after completing the above steps, you will not be able to save future activity. When Google timestamps activities in common areas, there are typically more than 1,000 users within a square mile to protect personal privacy. Google’s help page on this issue states that it helps detect unusual activity, such as logging in from another city, while preserving personal privacy.

However, you can grant Google permission to use the exact location (the exact location, such as a specific address) in order to get the best and most specific search results for your location.

Advantages and disadvantages of turning off Google tracking

When you turn off tracking, you’ll see irrelevant ads and useless search recommendations, and you can use search engines and their apps and services to get a totally unpersonalized experience. For those who enjoy personalized advertising, turning off tracking makes Google unpredictable what you might care about. However, for those who prioritize privacy over everything, turning this setting off may be worth the loss of specificity.

Conclusion: You can maintain your privacy and lose your personalized internet experience, or you can continue to display relevant ads and search suggestions instead of more random and unfiltered information.

Playing now: Look at this: Google knows where you are

6:00

Delete old location history

If you disable tracking, Google will not be able to save your new location, but it will not delete the previous data that was collected. Here’s how to remove that information:

1. Open Google.com on your desktop or mobile browser and use the buttons in the upper right corner to log in to your Google account.

2. After logging in, click the user icon in the upper right corner and click[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

3.ClickPrivacy & personalize.

4.ClickThings Where you have done and where you have been.

Five.[履歴設定]In the box[場所の履歴]Click. This will open the activity control.

6. At the bottom of the page[履歴の管理]Click. This will open a map with a timeline in the upper left corner. The map shows where you were and the timeline shows when and where you were.

7. To delete a specific date location, click a date on the timeline. The date is displayed below the timeline. Click the trash can icon to the right of the date. In the pop-up window[日を削除]Click.

8. To delete all location history at once, click the trash can icon in the lower right corner of the map. In the pop-up window[理解しました。すべてのロケーション履歴を削除します]Click the box that says.[ロケーション履歴の削除]Click.

Stop Google collecting web and app activity

When you create a new Google account, Google minimizes the amount of data it collects by retaining only 18 months of web and app activity by default. Older ones will be automatically deleted. Here’s how to prevent Google from collecting future web and app activity:

1. Open Google.com on your desktop or mobile browser and use the buttons in the upper right corner to log in to your Google account.

2. After logging in, click the user icon in the upper right corner and click[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

3.ClickPrivacy & personalize.

4. Where you have clicked and visited.

5. In the history setting box[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click. This will open ActivityControls.

6.[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Under[オフにする]Click.

7. In the pop-up window[一時停止]Click.

8. 8.[取得]Click.

Remove all Google web and app activity

If you stop collecting web and app activity from Google, we still retain your previous data. Here’s how to remove previous web and app activity:

1. Open Google.com on your desktop or mobile browser and use the buttons in the upper right corner to log in to your Google account.

2. After logging in, click the user icon in the upper right corner and click[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

3.ClickPrivacy & personalize.

4.ClickThings Where you have done and where you have been.

5. In the history setting box[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click. This will open ActivityControls.

6. At the bottom of the screen[すべてのWebおよびアプリアクティビティの管理]Click.

7. 7.[アクティビティの検索]And on the right side[削除]Click.

8. A new window will give you options for removing web and app activity from the last hour, last day, always, or custom scope.[常時]Choose.

9. A new window will open asking you to select the service for which you want to delete the activity.[すべて選択]Is automatically selected, but you can select and select the app or service for which you want to delete information. If you are satisfied with your choice,[次へ]Click.

10. A pop-up window will open, confirming that you want to delete the following activity at the top.At the bottom[削除]Click.

11. 11.[取得]Click.

For more information, see how we can see if Google is tracking you, how much data Google collects, and how to hide destinations from your map. You can also delete Google history automatically.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/unless-you-change-these-settings-google-is-still-tracking-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos