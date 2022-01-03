Greater KL: An ideal hub for global companies to drive innovation





High-potential talent and a fostering ecosystem support the quest for multinational companies to innovate successfully and bring innovation to the market.

Based in Greater Kuala Lumpur and focused on developing advanced systems and cutting-edge solutions, the leading multinational corporation (MNC) is an ongoing global revolution known as Industry 4.0 (Fourth Industrial Revolution). Plays an essential role in. This wave features technological developments in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, 5th generation communications networking (5G), nanotechnology and biotechnology, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and quantum computing. And.

Schlumberger and Novartis International AG are the world’s leading companies with centers in Greater KL and have been able to participate in the development of advanced technology solutions with clients and partners. These local operations support MNCs and / or their clients within Malaysia and the wider East Asian region. In some cases, these local centers also bring innovation to the market.

The Novartis Capability Center (NGSC KL) in Kuala Lumpur is one of five global shared service centers around the world. NGSC KL is part of the Customer and Technology Solutions (CTS) organization, providing a variety of solutions to Novartis departments and organizations around the world. Our aim is to rethink medicine with advanced and cutting-edge products to enable 32 million Malaysians to live longer and happier lives, says Patrick Grande, Country President of Novartis Malaysia. say.

Novartis is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies that uses innovative science and technology and digital technology to create innovative therapies in areas of high medical needs. The product reaches about 800 million people, and about 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work for this multinational company.

Schlumberger is a technology company that unleashes access to energy for the benefit of all, primarily in partnership with customers in the oil and gas (O & G) industry. This leading multinational in oilfield services is located in more than 120 countries and has a talent pool of approximately 160 nationalities.

Schlumberger has selected Greater KL as one of the seven centers around the world that form the global INNOVATION FACTORI network. INNOVATION FACTORI Kuala Lumpur enables Schlumberger domain and data science experts to work with energy industry customers to accelerate AI adoption in East Asia and deploy digital solutions on a large scale, from concept to full deployment. I am doing it. East Asia.

An excellent base with talent suitable for high-tech development

Schlumberger and Novartis have found Greater KL to be an ideal place for businesses focused on developing cutting-edge technology and digital solutions. To achieve our vision of rethinking medicine, we need an environment that is in line with our strategies and needs and drive innovation. Malaysia has a supportive business environment with sophisticated procedures and processes, and there are also investor-focused institutions such as InvestKL that adapt to the changing environment.

The solutions provided by the Novartis NGSC KL team include technology transformation, human and organizational services, finance, procurement, real estate and facility services, and CONEXTS (high-end commercial, medical, clinical, legal and consulting services and solutions). Includes a network of in-house specialists to provide). )service. All of our domains cover the Asia Pacific region, including China and Japan, the Middle East and Africa. Some domains even have global privileges, says Grande.

By shifting its focus to the next generation of digital industry and developing a knowledge-based economy, KL has built a victorious ecosystem with elements that serve its business needs. These factors include strategic locations within Southeast Asia, ample investment and business opportunities, availability of the right talent, and attractive government incentives to strengthen the country’s position as a regional health hub. It will be.

Schlumberger has decided to set up an innovation factory in Greater KL because of its central location and world-class talent pool. Malaysia occupies a central position in the region, with Schlumberger’s key activities ranging from shared service hubs supporting Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia to manufacturing departments, offices and headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region. I am hosting it. It is a considerable advantage that our innovation factor is close to customers like Petronas who have ambitious digital transformation goals. In addition, Malaysia provides access to a pool of talent that is important to the company, Sun says.

Federal policies and incentives have also helped support these global multinationals. These multinationals work with local businesses and government agencies to share their expertise. For example, Schlumberger has partnered with CENTEXS (Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak) to develop human resources with the technical skills required by the O & G industry. This is in line with the government’s efforts to address the hiring and skills development of the local workforce, especially in the O & G services and equipment industry, which is a key priority of Budget 2022.

Novartis also participates in human resources development in the pharmaceutical industry. We support Malaysia’s ambition to reinvest capital in the people and become a hub for knowledge-based work. Grande has strategic partnerships with local higher education institutions such as Taylor’s University by providing placements for pharmacy graduates and supporting government protection programs through a one-year corporate rotation internship.

Apart from human resources development, Novartis will make an indirect contribution of 250 million ringgit in 2020, public and private, through clinical trials and other areas to strengthen the healthcare industry, and by purchasing goods and services from local vendors. Looking for a partnership.

Sun and Grande agree that human resources are at the heart of innovation and that they offer world-class human resources development programs. According to Sun, Schlumberger is known in the O & G industry for providing comprehensive education and training to its employees. Schlumberger will be hired locally and within.

Strong ESG initiatives create value that transcends the organization

Multinational companies such as Schlumberger and Novartis International AG intertwin environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their business operations. This created a virtuous circle in places where these companies have established businesses, such as Greater KL.

Schlumberger has announced a commitment to achieve zero net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Based on climate science, the company has a decarbonization plan focused on reducing scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions throughout the company’s value chain. This Net Zero target, including total Scope 3 emissions, is the first in the energy services industry.

We are working with Malaysian customers to reduce GHG emissions. This is part of the scope 3 target. Practical examples include reducing flaring (controlled combustion of natural gas), which is a common practice in the industry, and providing carbon storage and isolation technologies and services, said Schlumberger East Asia’s Digital Manager. One Haitao Sun says.

Schlumberger’s decarbonization program is in line with the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement. The company is on track to reach its previously set 30% short-term emission reduction target earlier than planned for Scopes 1 and 2.

ESG is also an important component of Novartis Corp (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. In 2020 and 2021, major pharmaceutical companies helped fight the Covid-19 pandemic by having RM3 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE). Disinfectants and test kits for front liners and high-risk communities.

Novartis is also promoting the ESG agenda, issuing bonds targeting global health and access to health care in low- and middle-income countries by 2025. The bond is Novartis Oncology Access for nearly 10 years through the Malaysian Patient Assistance Program (MYPAP).

MYPAP aims to help increase the number of Malaysian patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. This cost-sharing contribution model, along with the Ministry of Health, partially covers the cost of annual treatment for patients. To date, MYPAP has supported more than 2,000 patients.

Novartis is also committed to environmental protection and aims to be carbon neutral throughout the value chain by 2030. In Malaysia, the company has eliminated the use of disposable plastics and achieved its plastic-neutral goal.

Greater KL has evolved into a hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation

InvestKLs CEO, Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli

Thanks to the breakthroughs in technological development, the future beyond corporate, social and economic growth is changing rapidly. Consider the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to bring about a second major divergence in productivity. This is where the fastest and most successful employers, countries and companies, are ahead of the rest, in the same way that the Industrial Revolution brought about the first major divergence.

Greater KL has a promising recognition as a hub for innovation in the region. According to KPMG’s Global Technology Industry Survey 2021, industry insiders ranked Kuala Lumpur as the ninth-highest city in the Asia-Pacific region. It is considered a major technology innovation hub over the next four years.

World-leading multinationals (MNCs), such as pharmaceutical giant Novartis International AG and energy industry leader Schlumberger, have set up a business in Greater KL with a focus on innovation and advanced technology.

These operations go far beyond system users and implementers. They are essential gears in the innovation process and have succeeded in bringing cutting-edge innovation to the market.

Like many companies participating in the development of Industry 4.0 technology and digital solutions, Novartis and Schlumberger point to the skilled talent behind innovation. These companies have strategically made it essential to attract and retain talented people and to implement programs focused on continuous training and skill development. This is exactly what we are looking for in a company doing business here to support the government’s agenda to develop a talent pool that meets the future needs of the industry.

Greater KL is a city location that attracts young professionals and has a pipeline for skilled talent. These factors, combined with the latest infrastructure, positive vital growth trends, and government incentives, have made it possible to become a hub for innovation. But to strengthen this solid foundation, we need to do more.

We are confident that the 12th Malaysia Program (12MP) will further strengthen Greater KL as a key location for environmental, social, governance (ESG) activities and sustainable innovation-led investment in the region. In addition, government initiatives that encourage more local companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro-SMEs to become tech-savvy, will not only contribute to the ecosystem that promotes innovation, but will also work with multinational companies. Complement the supply chain.

The InvestKLs Greater KL Live Lab program is in line with the government’s desire to attract global companies to work with local players to improve the ecosystem for quality innovation-driven knowledge-intensive activities. I am. We have already secured five companies this year, exceeding our 2021 target.

Large multinationals operating in Greater KL have also promoted Malaysia’s desire for decarbonization while enhancing the country’s appeal among global investors incorporating ESG principles into their investment strategies. I am. Schlumberger and Novartis are conducting ESG initiatives that encourage local businesses to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions and step up national efforts to address the current health pandemic.

