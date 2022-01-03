You need to lower the number by the voting date





How to relieve the heat Australia is a big country. It may be unseasonably hot and dry, and the other side may be cool and damp. However, in the long run, warming and drying will continue, leading to higher temperatures and more frequent fires. Australia’s tropical savanna and Rangeland’s 120,000 square kilometers (Earth is in the limelight, but the politicized world, 1/1), which burned in October and November, were destroyed by fire in 2019-20. It is more than half the area and is overshadowed by COVID. Australia is one of the most fire-prone countries in the world and our government is one of the most vulnerable to climate. Let’s hope that after the upcoming elections, people like Craig Kelly will be replaced by the next kind of young and wise politicians who embrace climate science and are not hit by donations from the fossil fuel industry. Of course, there is still a fire, but due to the stronger action against the climate, the majority of Australians do not get that hot under the collar.Rae Peck, Hawthorne

When luck is exhausted, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says we are quiet and confident people with an optimistic spirit. In his New Year’s message, he said. Cyclones, blockades, and even mouse plagues are stronger today in Australia than they were a year ago. Donald Horne said almost 60 years ago that Australia was a lucky country run primarily by second-rate people who shared luck. It’s based on the ideas of others, who are adaptable, but they are often surprised because most of their leaders (in all areas) lack curiosity about the events that surround them. .. We may be lucky enough to have a mild wildfire We haven’t taken any significant steps to reduce the risk, but the season. All pandemics will eventually become epidemics, so they will go through COVID, but unexpected problems such as elderly care, precarious employment, higher education, gender bias, and elephants in the room for 40 years, climate change, etc. You may still be surprised.Ascot Vale

Wharf for the future The population of the Mornington Peninsula swells in the summer, so think about our historic wharf. The planned demolition of the historic Flinders Wharf clearly reminds us of how quickly our maritime history disappears. Bring some of the most beloved amenities that walkers, swimmers, divers, anglers and families with children enjoy every day. Flinder Spear, along with many others around our waterways, is in urgent need of restoration. Responding to those that are expensive to restore, especially when forming part of the state’s history Flinders Spear saves as an example of wise government policy to enjoy future generations of all Victorian people is needed.

It’s not a competition I never stop being surprised by those who complain that a fine speed breach is an income-increasing movement. Of course it is. However, it does not take Einstein to understand that the fines are completely voluntary. Don’t speed up, and you never pay.Ralph Frank, Malvern East

There was also rowing. It was a pity that I couldn’t find any mention of the achievements of rowing in 2021 after reading Greg Baums’ article “Cheers for a Better Sport Year” (1/1). Two prestigious inclusions from the Tokyo Olympics were won by four boys. Ladies 4 gold and another gold. Both crew members meet two criteria: great achievements and great sporting moments. In particular, a man who has broken a five-cycle drought since Awesome Foursome won the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 may have a lower profile than some of the sports cited. This does not mean good results. There should be more consistent coverage and recognition of Australian rowers by the media. TheaCoull, Armadale

Hitchhiker Guide How fun it is to read Margaret Hicky’s story about hitchhiking (The Age, 1/1). When I was young, it was the only way to travel and I didn’t have the money for trains (too late) or planes (too expensive). My friends and I went from Melbourne to Cairns and returned to the beginning of 1978. We didn’t have the money. Once, I was able to buy a loaf of bread from the coins I found on the side of the road. During the last few years of high school, every holiday hitchhiked somewhere. Dad drops us / me to Hume at the Ford factory and I / we will go. So many adventures, so many extraordinary people have met. One of the things I’ve never sat on the side of the road waiting for the elevator was always not walking anywhere. My belief was that if I walked, people would pick me up based on their efforts. The lives of those who have made efforts are similar today.Tom Stafford, Wheelers Hill

How can Australia spend billions of dollars on distant submarines when the world reads the plight that Afghan families have to sell their children upside down to feed other families?The world is upside down Michael McKenna, Warragul

History Lessons Elections from John Howers’ Playbook: Campaign Zero Chance is the government’s first step. After all, we don’t want such people here (asylum seekers) to throw their children outboard and carry Gucci bags. Showing refugees and others in brown, mostly Islamic, won elections that John Howard did not intend to win. Scott Morrison is taking notes.Sherine Hazelden, Box Hill South

Howards’ Goods In rewinding the mistakes John Howards perceived, the correspondent forgot to mention some of his illustrious achievements. The gun control law, the restoration of Australia’s AAA rating, and the elimination of government debt that allowed workers to survive the GFC (and made Kevin Rudd claim all credit) are Howards’ indisputable achievements. Was part of. GregHardy, Upper Ferntree Gully

For 20 years since the Tampa affair, which is not humane, successive governments have accepted a series of atrocities against asylum seekers and refugees. There was a ridiculous lie that the children were thrown outboard after John Howers refused to accept 433 asylum seekers rescued by Norwegian Tampa from a sunken Indonesian ship. Detention on the excised Manus and Nauru islands denied refugees the right to apply for evacuation in Australia. In 2013, Kevin Rudd declared that asylum seekers coming here by boat without a visa would not settle in Australia and, as a result, would be detained offshore and indefinitely. Recently, due to the abolition of the Medivac law, many sick detainees have been imprisoned in hotels and detention centers. There is little or no treatment. Some have been arbitrarily and secretly released to the community without medical or financial support, while others are waiting for release without knowing why they are still detained. Of course, some Biloela families barely escaped deportation before being deported for Christmas. Get a temporary limbo on the island, and finally in Perth rather than their Viroela community. In addition to all this, the miserable response to the disaster in Afghanistan, the continued refusal to accept New Zealand’s offer, and the reduction of our humanitarian intake, and we correct invisible mistakes. It has a big picture of a reluctant and afraid indifferent regime. ?? Lucille Forbes, Brighton East

Nurse’s workload In my 40-year career as a nurse, I have never seen such a high level of sick leave among my colleagues as in 2021. Do you want to double? Many nurses work in shifts of 18-19 hours. Despite the high vaccination rates, COVID continues to make our workload much heavier than it was two years ago. Patients who appear in an emergency with cold-like symptoms (sometimes this is not even their current complaint) have a negative PCR result that takes several hours, which means that the patient is isolated and wears full PPE. You must treat it as potentially positive while you wait. Not to mention the many COVID-positive patients who participate in emergencies. After quitting work, we also suffer from the same COVID anxiety (perhaps because of our work?) And the hassle of the general community. The number of sick people is increasing because nurses are tired and exhausted. KayVanos, Neerim South

And another

Pandemic

Get the bullet back!Barbara Lynch in South Yarra

I think I enjoyed the pandemic more when it was managed by the Chief Medical Officer, not the politician. David Cayzer, Clifton Hill

COVID is like a cat playing in the world like a mouse. GarySayer, Warrnambool

The federal government has purchased 50 million rapid antigen test kits. Are they issued by Pork Barrel?Keith Robinson, Glen Waverley

In addition, the Happy New Year Wendy Night, Little River, with no blue or yellow ads on the front page

Is Anthony Albanese the best idea to spend $ 500 million on a railroad project that is by no means economical?Damian Mead, Leopold

Hitler’s Minister of Publicity Joseph Goebbels would have been very proud of Donald Trump if you lied many times, people would believe it.

2022, the year of action for milder variants of climate change Jenny Smithers, Point Lonsdale

As Professor Stuart Newsted said, if speeding fines don’t really increase your income, it’s probably time to stop fines people and double the disadvantages of each crime. NealeMeagher, Malvern

I noticed that there are many well-known expressions such as influencers. I think the well-known inflammatory agent is more appropriate.Ken Finley, Mount Martha

A distant cousin called Ralph Fiennes earned royalties by playing Voldemort (The Age, 1/1).Victoria Watts, North Brighton

finally

I made a resolution that does not resolve. So far, it’s very good.Myra Fisher, Brighton East

