They have great influence. How Raytheon turned a potentially difficult year into a good one.





Raytheon expressed little concern. A few days after Bidens took office, CEO Greg Hayes predicts investors that a major arms deal with customers in the Middle East will be abandoned and potential sales of offensive weapons systems will exceed $ 500 million. He said he was. But when asked if the new administration would change the company’s financial outlook, especially its business in the Middle East, Hayes wasn’t too worried.

He said peace would not break out soon in the Middle East. I think this is an area where steady growth can be expected.

Today, the uncertain outlook for one of Massachusetts’ largest employers looks clearer, defense experts say, and growth seems to be an accurate assessment. Raytheon’s share price rose 25%. The company has evaded parliamentary pressure to block the sale of billions of weapons to Riyadh. And it has made great strides in new weapons technology that could be profitable as Washington entered the arms race with China.

Brian Garvey, assistant director of Massachusetts peace action against Raytheon, said the company’s unexpectedly good year didn’t surprise him, especially among Washington lawmakers. noticed.

Raytheon likes to insist … it doesn’t make a policy, he said in an interview. But in reality, because of their lobbying and revolving doors, they have a huge impact on policy.

Raytheon was founded in 1922 in Cambridge and has grown to become the country’s second largest defense maker. The most well-known Patriot missile system, the $ 135 billion blockbuster merger with United Technologies in 2020 concludes a decade of struggles with reduced profits and federal budget cuts.

More important than any other defense industry contractor, Raytheon’s long-standing growth stems from the sale of weapons abroad, the chief of Saudi Arabia. The history of the company with the Kingdom dates back to the 1960s, and in 2017, a ceremony witnessed by Trump and the King of Saudi Arabia established a permanent presence in the country. In 2018, Saudi Arabia accounted for approximately 5% of Raytheon’s annual sales, or approximately $ 340 million.

But when the new government came to power in Washington, the relationship made it particularly difficult to measure how Raytheon would work. Under President Trump, Raytheon faced scrutiny. Saudi Arabia used bombs to kill Yemeni women and children, yet sales to the country amounted to $ 500 million.

Things seemed to change when the Biden administration took over. The administration soon temporarily frozen Saudi arms sales, threatening most of Raytheon’s business. Company officials also said they lost $ 75 million in annual income when Biden withdrew US troops from Afghanistan.

At the same time, the company faced significant pressure this year from federal lawmakers such as Senator Rand Paul and Senator Bernie Sanders. The duo sought to pass an amendment to the Defense Bill, which would suspend $ 650 million in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, including 280 Raytheon missiles and nearly 600 missile launchers.

However, the amendment failed to pass the Senate. In short, the National Defense Bill signed by Biden last week has removed words that affect Raytheon’s bottom line. The Biden administration opposed the anti-Saudi amendment and upset arms control activists who felt the administration was retreating to a harsh stance towards Saudi Arabia.

William Hartung, Senior Fellow of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a diplomatic think tank, said the transformation of events in favor of Raytheon was a moral stigma for federal lawmakers, selling differently to Saudi Arabia. Expected to suggest one of the reasons.

Historically, Raytheon has used the influence of all freely available lobbying to thwart decisions to limit the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and other oppressive governments, he said in an email. rice field. Again, there was no difference.

Raytheon spent $ 12.7 million on federal lobbying in 2021, more than any other defense contractor, according to the government’s transparency nonprofit, Open Secrets. At the same time, the Guard Dog Agency, the Government Accountability Office, discovered in September that Raytheon employs about 315 more former Pentagon employees than other major defense contractors.

Now that 2022 is approaching, Raytheon appears to be in a position to take advantage of Biden’s transition to China.

In recent months, Hayes has talked on television about how China’s advances in hypersonic missile technology pose an existential threat to the United States. He claims that China is several years ahead of the United States in developing this military technology. This military technology can fly lower and faster than traditional missiles and can break into missile defense systems.

Haze, the most volatile threat to the homeland, called it. The reaction time is very short.

Shortly after Raytheon’s successful initial testing of a hypersonic missile that could lead to a favorable contract with the US Air Force, seemingly inflamed words appeared. For activists, it’s not surprising, it shows what’s ahead.

A new arms race to counter China’s rising forces will bring a lot of money to the military-industrial complex, Garvey said. Especially Raytheon.

