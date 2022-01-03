AT & T, Verizon push back 5G rollout





Both AT & T and Verizon CEOs have rejected calls to postpone the new 5G wireless rollout scheduled for Wednesday (January 5), according to Reuters. Instead, both suggested introducing a new safeguard for the foreseeable future.

Despite warnings from Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator Steve Dickson, the radio company only delays launches around the airport by about six months, according to the report. Said that.

The CEO said there would be no further restrictions on the C-band spectrum. They said the proposal from the Ministry of Transport would be too damaging and would undermine the operational controls needed to deploy a world-class, globally competitive communications network.

The FAA said in a statement on Sunday (January 2nd) that it is considering the latest recommendations on how to reduce interference from 5GC band transmissions. According to the report, US aviation safety standards will signal further action.

The airline said the exclusions they wanted were already in use in France, the report said.

The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France, and the CEO wrote in a joint letter, according to the report. If a US airline is allowed to fly daily in France, you should be able to fly in the US under the same operating conditions.

According to the report, the FAA said France is using a 5G spectrum that is farther from the type used in US radio altimeters. Also, the power level of 5G in France is low.

The FAA and the aviation industry are on the other side of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on this issue, with one of the main issues being 5G, one of the technologies used to enable the new connected economy. It is a range of use. Use Case.

Read more: The aviation industry is emerging as an unexpected obstacle to the rollout of 5G.

