Smart alarm clock controls all routines in Google

Devices integrated into home features have been enhanced. One example is voice assistants such as Alexa, Cortana, and Bixby. However, these are not the only options on the market. Awakening isn’t too much of a hassle, as Xiaomi’s extensive catalog includes smart desk clocks.

Chinese tech makers have been incorporating the Mi Smart Clock since the end of 2021 and basically incorporating the screen into the already popular Mi Smart Speaker, so we aim to make the Home Assistant more integrated according to the needs of the user. I am. With a simple and compact design, the Xiaomi watch can be placed anywhere in the house, but it is designed to be placed on a bedside table.

It features a 4-inch LCD panel intended only to display basic information such as time, weather and other current information. In its overview, it has built-in physical buttons at the top of the device designed for features such as volume up / down and microphone deactivation or activation. One of the strengths of this device is its combination with the Google Assistant.

Supported by the Google Home application, you can start using the features provided by this assistant, such as controlling other devices connected to your network from your device, managing home lighting, and more. Only initial configuration and synchronization are required. Defines the turn-off time and turn-on time for electronic devices, etc.

The device has a screen, but it is not suitable for playing video. This watch is an entertainment center. It’s important to be clear that you can play songs on this smartwatch, as the speakers enable high quality sound playback.

Due to its minimalist design, the interface is very intuitive and easy to use, allowing you to configure basic features such as brightness, volume and unobtrusive modes. As an interesting addition, the screen can be used as a nightlight. This is because the user configures a selection of four tones to keep the screen active.

In the clock section, this device has a special alarm feature built in. This is because being connected to the house, people can activate the mode and the device will gradually turn on the light 30 minutes before the time set for that sound.

Another feature already known for voice assistants is that this watch provides information about the time, minutes, and news of the day, in addition to playing songs. All of these can be customized in Google Home. On the other hand, at bedtime, the device can turn off the light and ask what time the person wants to wake up the next day.

The device costs about $ 40 and is an interesting option for anyone looking for a smart device with simple features.

