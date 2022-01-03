Inside the chart Louisville Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





By Andy Demetra | Voice of Yellowjackets

It’s been a longer vacation than expected, but after an 11-day break under the Health and Safety Protocol, Georgia Institute of Technology will finally return to court on Sunday for two New Years.

Obviously, there is a traditional Gregorian New Year. But there is also a better New Year for Josh Pastorner and the Yellow Jacket. It is the resumption of ACC play that brings Louisville (8-4, 2-0 ACC) to the McCammish Pavilion.

The Cardinals have recovered from a 9-point deficit to defeat Wake Forest 73-69 on Wednesday and have already put out a rusty buster from the COVID break. Tech needs to quickly find its chemistry against other rugged and rejuvenated defense teams.

Enjoy the top five notes on my chart as Georgia Institute of Technology appears to ring at the first conference victory in 2022 (Eastern Standard Time 6:00 pm, Legend Sports Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network).

High-tech players other than Michael Devoe were 8 to 14 in the 3-point range against Georgia. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Although may have been overlooked in the drama and whiplash-inducing momentum, Georgia Institute of Technology guards have put together an impressive defensive performance against the top three scorers in Georgia. .. The jacket reduced the Panthers Guard Trio of Cory Allen, Justin Roberts and Kane Williams to a total of 20.0% (7/35) overtime on December 21st in 72-62 overtime.

Louisville had to rebuild his backcoat this offseason after graduating from All-ACC guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson and losing in the NBA Draft. After finishing in 297th place at a rate of 3 points nationwide, head coach Chris Mack immediately cultivated the transfer portal for help in shooting.

PlayerPrevious School3pt% Last season Noah LockeFlorida 40.40% El EllisTallahassee CC41.70% Jarrod WestMarshall 40.80%

Louisville knocked down 10 of the 22 three-points against Wake Forest, highlighted in Rock’s 5-7 performance, but the improved three-point shoot team was fully realized for the Cardinals. Is not … Louisville is ranked 13th in the ACC with a 3-point percentage (31.5 percent), despite attempting the second highest volume of 3 in the ACC after the University of Notre Dame (43.6 percent of the total FGA). increase. The yellow jacket limits ball screen failures and requires the use of stick hands when closing the Louisville shooter. The last two Cardinals defeats (Depole and Western Kentucky) occurred primarily against teams that played in the zone, but Louisville has been above average success against the Georgia Institute of Technology zone in recent seasons. increase.

If the ball screen fails, the team may be out of rotation due to a defensive rebound. At last year’s meeting, Tech allowed the Cardinals 20 offensive rebounds and a high ACC 20-second chance point. Louisville won 74-58 at KFC Yum. center. Resilient, supple 6-7 guard Samuel Williamson scored his career’s best 20 points and 18 rebounds in the game, while 6-11, 250 pounds of Malik Williams had a rough presence around the rim. Is giving. In addition to catching slips and post-ups, Williams also makes three pick-and-pops.

*****

With six Georgia Institute of Technology wins, players other than Michael Devoe account for 43.7% of the three wins.

Five defeats at Georgia Institute of Technology are due to only 20.7% of non-Devo players.

The jacket was able to survive the worst three-point shooter of the season, primarily against Georgia (1-of-8), as teammates connected with eight out of fourteen three-points.

*****

Georgia Institute of Technology needs to rediscover that rhythm on Sunday against yet another brave defensive team. Louisville leads the ACC in field goal percentage defense (38.6%) and is ranked 22nd in the nation for Kempomeroi’s defense efficiency, with opponents in the top 25 defense ratings in the last six Techs games. Is the 4th time.

Opponent defense efficiency rating Wisconsin # 8LSU # 6Southern Cal # 16Louisville # 22

Find a team in Louisville that stuffs the lanes, stands in front of the post, forces action to the center, helps hard from the weak side, and closes the shooter hard. West, with 277 career steals ranked third among active players across the country, is an effective stimulus at the time of the attack. On Wednesday, he hosted a 21-point game scorer, Wake Forests Alondes Williams, with four out of four shots.

Georgia Institute of Technology recorded the season’s lowest 32% against the Cardinals last year, in part due to Yellow Jacket’s play within 48 hours of a tough victory in 16th Florida. There is a possibility. Josh Pastner states that his team needs to make an aggressive transition efficiently and reduce sales, which is almost costly to Georgia State University. In addition to a more balanced three-point shot, can Tech avoid the second-half dip that has hindered them in recent games?

OpponentRunNorth Carolina12-4 Last 3:53 LSU8-0 Last 1:45 Georgia 8-0 Last 1:58 Dallan “Deebo” Coleman has emerged as one of the leading ACC leaders (Photo: Danny Karnik). )

Nicknames have become popular in recent years, and players like the San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel are getting national attention. The timing makes sense. Parents of that generation came to see the movie, so of course they handed over their nicknames to their children.

So it’s begging the question. Did Delan Coleman’s parents nickname their son Devo after the oversized bully on Friday’s 1995 movie?

To be precise, Coleman told me. In his words, he said, because I was a chunky baby and ate everything, his parents nicknamed him Devo.

*****

It’s almost unbelievable, but Louisville forward JaeLyn Withers became Cardinals’ first Freshman All-ACC selection last year since joining ACC in 2012. ..

The jacket was unable to land Wizards, who acted as the Cardinals’ small ball center last season, but Swarts’ visit wasn’t completely wasted. One of the assistants in Northern Mecklenburg gave him a tip about another player on his team, a sophomore who began to show the potential of a college major.

player? Teammate Tristan Maxwell dies.

By the way, Georgia Institute of Technology defeated Georgia, and Maxwell scored more field goals in the second half (1) than Michael Devaud (0), the country’s second-placed scorer.

*****

Now you’re ready to go. I hope you do too. Join us for pre-match coverage starting at 5:30 pm on the Georgia Tech Sports Network at Legends Sports. See you at McCamish.

