Antonio Brown is no longer “Buc” after being removed in the middle of the game





Tampa Bay, Florida (WFLA) During a Sunday football game between the Buccaneers and the New York Jets, Bucks wide receiver Antonio Brown strips off his pads and shirt before rushing into the locker room in the middle of the game. The fans remained confused when they found it.

According to a Bleacher Report tweet, Brown took off his jersey and threw it into a stand, leaving the field in the third quarter of the game. The score at that time was 10 to 24, and Buccane was dragging at 14.

Arian is back, but Bucks may still be a short hand against the Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver New York Jets, Sunday, January 2, 2022, East Rutherford, New York (Andrew Mills / NJ Advance) (Media, via AP) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) is watching the throwing of gloves in the background New York Jets soldiers on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. In the third quarter of the NFL football game, Stand (Andrew Mills / NJ Advance Media via AP) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) said while the team was attacking the New York Jets. On Sunday, January 2, 2022, during the third quarter of the NFL football game in East Rutherford, the team will make a gesture to the crowd as it leaves the field against the New York Jets. NJ Brown left the game and never returned. (NJ Advanced Media via Andrew Mills / AP) New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh will play the second half of the NFL football game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, New York Jets. (AP Photo / John Manson) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady, Left, First Half of NFL Football Game with New York Jets, Slow on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, New York Jets (AP Photo / John Manson) Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans (left) celebrates a touchdown with Antonio Brown (81) at East Rutherford in the first half of the NFL football game with the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, 2022 (left). AP Photo / Corey Sipkin) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) was touched by Evans in the first half of the NFL football game with the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in the New York Jets. Celebrate with Mike Evans after recording down (AP photo / John Manson) Half of the NFL football game in East Rutherford, New York Jets, New York Jets Bryce Hall, left, working on Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first time , Sunday, January 2, 2022 (AP Photo / Corey Sipkin)

In the first question of the post-match interview, Bruce Arians, head coach of Bucks, said: This is the end of the story. He jokingly added that Bacchus was in some “crazy situations” but the match with Jet was “very special.”

In the second half of the post-match interview, Bucks quarterback Tom Brady said, “I think everyone should do what he can to help him in the way he really needs.” “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic to the very difficult things that are happening,” Brady added.

Antonio Brown’s Tom Brady:

“We all love him. We care deeply about him. We want him to be in the best condition. Unfortunately, it’s for our team. There is none.”

Listen to his full response pic.twitter.com/zvsAqOmq7E

— Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) January 2, 2022

At the beginning of the season, Brown and Safety Mike Edwards suspended three games each due to misrepresentation of vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocol. Brown also has a history of personal behavioral problems and strange behaviors.

Buccane finally won the game 28-24.

