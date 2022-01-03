YouTube TV may drop Disney Channel such as ESPN, ABC





YouTube TV warned subscribers on Monday that it plans to exclude Disney Channel, such as ABC and ESPN, from its services on Friday if the deal is not renewed as a result of negotiations. Disney argued in its own statement that it was optimistic that it could sign a deal with YouTube TV before the current distribution deal expired.

In a statement, YouTube announced that it was in talks with Disney to continue delivering content such as ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX Network and National Geographic on YouTube TV, but at this point a fair agreement has been reached. I haven’t been able to reach it.

Disney has been an important partner for us, having lively conversations with them and working hard to maintain content on YouTube TV, reading the statement to all YouTube TV subscribers. Our request to Disney, like all other partners, makes YouTube TV like any other TV provider by offering the same rates that services of the same size offer across Disney Channels. Is to deal with.

If the deal isn’t closed by Friday 11:59 pm (Eastern Time), Disney-owned channels will be removed from the service and YouTube TV will charge a monthly fee of $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 while the content is off the platform. Reduce $ 15 to dollars.

YouTube TV has about 4 million subscribers, which is about the same as Hulu’s live TV service. Both are far behind major distributors such as Comcast, AT & T and Spectrum. These distributors have 15 to 20 million paying customers.

Disney has issued its own statement and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a very successful track record of negotiating such contracts with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is working with Google on a fair market base. I promise to reach. The agreement and statement continued optimism that the deal would close before Disney Channel was pulled. We are optimistic that we can sign a deal and continue to provide YouTube TV customers with live sports and news coverage, as well as children’s, family and general entertainment programming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/youtube-tv-losing-disney-channels-abc-reason-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos