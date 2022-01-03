The stock market was in turmoil in 2021. What will we bring next year?





The 2021 stock market was booked by the turmoil: January meme stock mania and short Omicron horrors in November and December. However, during that time, despite C *** d, the ride was very smooth.

Winner

Following the advice of Warren Buffetts, investing in the S & P 500 Index Fund was very strong last year. The Broad Index rose 27% in 2021 and closed 70 times more since 1995.

Best S & P Sector: Energy. The annual profit of 48% was the highest ever (thank you, soaring oil prices). Real estate was the second highest performing sector at 42%, while both technology and finance rose 33%. The biggest S & P winner was Devon Energy, up nearly 190%. Ford, Moderna, and the other nine in the index more than doubled their share price.

So where are the names of all Big Tech? They had a good year, but not a great one. Microsoft is up 51%, Apples is up 34%, and its market capitalization is close to $ 3 trillion. And thanks to its huge size, Big Tech stocks were the top six companies that contributed to S & P’s performance.

loser

Small, high-growth tech stocks were sluggish. Looking at the ArkInnovationETF, it rose 24% after rising 150% in the previous year. The fund includes companies such as Roku, Twitter, DraftKings and Palantir.

Many home stocks that soared during the pandemic have also returned to Earth. Zoom lost almost half of its value in 2021, and Peloton plummeted by more than 75%. The 2021 IPO stumbled. Funds that track public offerings have fallen by more than 9% with the worst performance in three years.

How about next year?

Analysts are looking at both stock market opportunities and headwinds in 2022. Most predictors expect stocks to continue to rise after the company records a record profit growth of 45% in 2021.

However, we don’t expect stocks to skyrocket as much as last year, partly because the Fed has withdrawn its support during the pandemic era to curb the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. The central bank will end its stimulus package this quarter and will start raising rates for the first time since 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningbrew.com/daily/stories/2022/01/02/the-stock-market-went-gangbusters-in-2021-what-will-next-year-bring The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos