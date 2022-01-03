How did China prepare to build a modern socialist country in 2021?





2021 was undoubtedly an extraordinary year for China. This marked the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period (2021-2025). It is also the year when the time frame for achieving China’s two centenaries goals of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and a great modern socialist nation in all respects has reached a historic convergence. But there was.

“Last year was a very important year,” China’s President Xi Jinping said in a 2022 New Year’s speech.

How was China fully prepared last year to embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist nation?

Good start

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) will exceed the threshold of 100 trillion yuan (about $ 15.42 trillion) in 2020, official data released on January 18, 2021 show.

In early January, Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed a study session at the CPC Central Committee’s party school.

He called on more than 190 state and ministerial officials in attendance to work towards a good start to fully build a modern socialist nation.

Approximately two weeks later, Xi, who chaired a group study session of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, was sound economic and social because the “first step” of the 14th Five-Year Plan was important. The need to secure development was repeated.

China will finalize its five- and fifteen-year national development blueprints in late March, focusing on sustainable economic growth, “double-circulation” economic growth patterns, innovation-driven industrial systems, and rural development. Announced the edition.

“Throughout the year, we worked hard, contributed and received a lot of rewards,” Xi said when he sent a New Year’s greeting to the Chinese people.

Teaching a new development philosophy

Compared to the previous Five-Year Plan (FYP), the 14th FYP is a new development paradigm focused on balanced and sustainable development centered on the domestic market, rather than numerical targets for GDP growth. Is shown.

The new development philosophy is based on innovative, coordinated, environmentally friendly, open and shared development that guides and opens the way to practice high quality development.

China puts innovation at the center of promoting modernization, including the launch of the manned spacecraft Shenzhou 13, the landing of the Mars probe Tianwen-1 on the red planet, and advances in the chip manufacturing industry. We have made great progress. A leap in quantum computing.

In 2021, Xi visited several science and technology companies and repeatedly emphasized the importance of independence and self-reinforcement in advanced science and technology innovation.

Since greening is a characteristic of high-quality development, we have seen results in this area last year as well. According to the China Environmental Report 2020 released by the Ministry of the Environment and Environment in May, China has seen a total improvement in the environmental environment as efforts to promote green development intensified.

The ecological protection and quality development of the Yellow River Basin as a major national strategy was a vivid demonstration of China’s efforts in promoting ecological civilization.

Last October, China provided an overview of the protection and development of the Yellow River basin by 2030 and served as a guide for policymaking and engineering project planning in the basin to address challenges.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the President of China has visited all states and autonomous regions in the basin to share concerns about China’s “Mother River”. In less than a year from August 2019 to June 2020, he inspected the Yellow River Basin four times.

“As time goes on, we are a resilient and dynamic China, a country with friendly and respectable people, a country that is developing rapidly every day, and a country that is making continuous progress in all its businesses. I’ve seen and experienced it, “says Xi. On Friday in his New Year’s speech.

