10 tech gadgets to see in CES2022





And the countdown for the biggest tech show of the year has begun again. CES 2022 is just a few days away and we can’t wait to explore all the new technologies and gadgets from next week’s show. But before we dive in, some announcements have already been made for us to explore. Check out these 10 technology gadgets coming out at CES2022 with innovative concepts and realistic features.

CES is just around the corner, bringing exciting times to tech enthusiasts. From the largest companies in the tech industry to the smallest costumes, many developers and companies showcase their products. I don’t know what will be revealed in CES 2022, but I have some ideas in mind.

Here are 10 technology gadgets that are hoping for the beginning of the new year. Alright, let’s go!

1. RainStick Shower uses advanced recycling to save water and has Wi-Fi connection.Rainstick shower is on display

Anyone who wants to save water or reduce consumption will appreciate the rainstick shower. It is equipped with a Wi-Fi compatible system that filters the water collected after going down the drain. Water is filtered using a three-step process and UV-LED technology is used to remove bacteria. RainStick claims that both water and electricity can save up to 80%. If you ask us, it’s a pretty significant savings. Learn more about RainStick showers.

2. LG Tiiun smart self-supporting indoor gardening system allows you to grow plants effectively inside.LG Tiun Garden in the drawing room

LG is a new product that is perfect for homes and apartments, and is hitting the kitchen garden scene. See LG Tiiun Smart Freestanding Indoor Gardening System. It’s about the size of a mini fridge and uses a wide range of intelligent features to grow plants and herbs all year round. A dedicated app allows you to monitor your progress and make all sorts of adjustments. Tiiun has recently won the CES Innovation Award, which looks promising. This product is already on sale in South Korea.

3. Bona BV351AA Robot Vacuum has one trick that competitors lack. BonaBV351AA Robot Vacuum Cleaner Product Design

Another day, another robot vacuum. understand. But can we blame us? After all, they are really very useful. But even better, when robot vacuums introduce new features that make competition even more unprecedented. The Bona BV351AA robot vacuum can do everything you expect, but it also has ultraviolet (UV) light. In this way, the floor can be further disinfected against viruses, bacteria and microbes. Not only that, it uses advanced artificial intelligence to avoid obstacles. Check it out here.

4. The LG StanbyME battery-powered TV is adjustable and can be installed anywhere without dragging wires. LG StanbyME Battery Powered TV Demo

Running a TV is generally quite frustrating, but LG’s Stanby ME battery-powered TV can save you time in that regard. With StanbyME, you can move on a rotatable stand without connecting wires. This is because it runs on battery power and has a wireless connection. You can also adjust it in various ways or remove the display completely from the stand. There are also additional ports, touch screen and NFC support. For more information, please visit this official website.

5. TCL X9 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV saves space and features 8K resolution and Dolby Atmos 3D audio. TCL X9 8KOD Zero Mini LED TV

Is the new TV market still lacking room for it? TLC X9 8KOD Zero Mini LED TV may be the answer. It saves space efficiently and features an incredibly thin minimalist design. It also has 8K resolution for ultra-high resolution visuals. Not only that, Google TV and Dolby Atmos 3D sounds are also supported. This is really the next generation of TVs and if you are planning a display upgrade, you need to pay attention immediately. You can follow TCL for updates here.

6. Audeze Filter AI-equipped speakers are here to enhance the audio for meetings and video calls. Audeze Filter AI-equipped speaker

Audeze is listening to the screams of those who are suffering from poor sound quality, as so many people use voice and video calls these days. The Audeze Filter is a portable speaker that connects to your conferencing system. It then uses artificial intelligence and a planar magnetic driver to produce clearer audio inputs and outputs, regardless of room or environment type. This is especially useful for professionals who tend to move and do not have a consistent place to make and receive calls. Follow this official website for the latest information.

7. The PORTL Epic 2 conference booth is a large digital display that looks like it has the other person inside. PORTL Epic2 conference booth

One of the crazy gadgets coming up at CES 2022 is the PORTL Epic 2 conference booth. This large display looks like a life-size representation of the person you’re talking to. You can livestream images in a 3D-like way that makes you feel like someone is really there. It is equipped with AI, a forward motion camera, high-resolution audio speakers, and a 4K display screen. This will certainly be interesting. You can follow PORTL here.

8. Canon EOS R5c may appear as a video-focused version of previous models. Canon EOS R5c

Canon may be updating the EOS R5 with a new video-focused version. This may include enhanced protection from overheating, along with some other tweaks and enhancements. For those who enjoyed the previous model but felt that they lacked the ability to shoot video, this may be a remarkable improvement. Canon fans will want to pay attention to CES as this may not be the only camera on display this year.

9. The Enovix 3D Silicon Lithium Ion Battery can deliver twice as much power as a standard battery.

Advances in battery technology are always welcomed as they affect the very wide range of technical products out there. That’s why the Enovixs 3D Silicon Lithium Ion Battery is so important. It can support 100% of active silicon anodes. Not only that, it can also deliver twice as much power as the standard battery found in consumer products. This is a significant increase in potential battery life for the devices to which this applies. Let’s learn more about this at CES.

10. The LG Virtual Ride Exercise Bike concept is a unique way to do aerobic exercise at the 2022 fitness resolution.

One of the best concepts you can see at this year’s CES is the LG Virtual Ride exercise bike. It uses three different vertically placed OLED panels, each 55 inches. They create a unified screen that extends from the ground onto the rider. LG states that it will have the largest curved screen ever created. If you’re interested in the idea of ​​an exercise bike with such a digital view screen, keep an eye on the new news at this year’s CES.

I was looking forward to even cooler technology at CES

In addition to this list of gadgets, much more was expected at CES. There are always new gadgets and concepts that are unique and innovative, and I’m looking forward to seeing what lies ahead this time. Keep an eye on the gadget flow as we have only a few weeks left. Cover all your favorite categories and update your product list as new information becomes available.

Is there anything you expect to see at this year’s CES? Let us know in the comments below!

