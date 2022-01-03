Samsung 2022TV lineup includes major software changes and minor hardware upgrades





Samsung unveiled the first TVs with micro LED technology at the CES 2021, which are probably the best set the company has ever manufactured, but don’t count the walls at exorbitant prices. That’s why Samsung is choosing a different approach this year. We are making smaller hardware advances and putting more effort into software improvements and new features.

Samsungs 2022 TV will continue to operate Tizen OS, but will come with a completely revamped home screen, described as a testament to the TV’s vision for the future. The first part of the new user experience is what Samsung calls the media screen. This puts all streaming service content in one easy-to-view location and, as Samsung claims, provides a continuous viewing section that aggregates content from any provider. Of course, there are also personalized recommendations.

Samsung redesigned the home screen of the TV in 2022.Image: Samsung

It’s all very similar to the Google TV and Apple TV apps. Everyone wants to be the main portal for browsing entertainment. Keep the streaming app just to play the movies and shows you want to watch. Streaming services don’t always like this strategy. Netflix, in particular, has a history of opposition to curating content to others, and as a result, it hasn’t participated in either Google TV or the Apple TV app.

Other software added in 2022 includes:

Watch Together: Samsung extends its multi-view capabilities to offer what it claims to be the world’s first TV-based platform for remotely experiencing live and streaming content with friends and family. You can also connect a USB camcorder or use the camera on your smartphone or tablet to video chat with the people you’re watching with. NFT Aggregation Platform: Yes, NFTs are coming to the living room. Samsung is the first major TV maker to lag far behind NFTs. According to the company, it provides a groundbreaking platform for viewing, purchasing and displaying all of your favorite art in one place. MicroLED TVs are available in new sizes and are out of reach of the general public

Samsung is building a new model of MicroLED display, which the company says is bezel-free. As always, modular panel technology allows (very wealthy) customers to configure the optimal screen size for 178-inch giant situations.

Samsung’s ultra-luxury MicroLED display has a bezel-free design. Image: Samsung

Apart from custom jobs, Samsung also offers off-the-shelf models of 99-inch and 110-inch sized MicroLED TVs. In 2022, the company will add an 89-inch MicroLED TV to its lineup. There is no pricing information at this time, but you can expect the price of MicroLED to be much higher than the best and largest OLEDs on the market.

As a review, MicroLED shares many properties with OLED. Microscopic LEDs provide self-luminous pixel-level light control, but without the same drawbacks (such as organic components that can limit panel life or lead to burn-in). OLEDs may succeed if prices go down, but 2022 will certainly not be that year.

Samsung mini LED TVs look even better when it’s bright

Samsung will be offering mini LED 8K and 4K TV as part of the NeoQ LED line for the second year this year, so the company will not make any significant hardware changes. And it really isn’t necessary. Because last year’s set represented an important step up in contrast, black levels, and game performance. Samsung says it has increased the brightness scale from a 12-bit to a 14-bit backlight, significantly improving the brightness of the 2022 model. This is called 14-bit HDR mapping. The TV also uses AI to analyze the scene and better separate the subject in the foreground from the background, increasing the sense of depth.

In addition, AI can help reduce blooming and improve brightness and contrast by generating adaptive light shapes with many backlit dimming zones. Combined with 14-bit HDR mapping, Samsung says this will reveal details that weren’t so obvious on last year’s Neo QLED TV, making the details more pop.

Sadly, Samsung hasn’t joined Dolby Vision in 2022 yet. Maybe next year.

Samsung states that the 2022 Neo QLED TV will have improved depth and enhanced 14-bit HDR mapping. Image: Samsung

For the PC gaming crowd, Samsung said some models in the 2022 TV lineup will be one of the first TVs to support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, with variable refresh rates from 120Hz up to 144Hz. I am. All HDMI ports on high-end TVs are 2.1 and support 4K 120Hz.

Most importantly, the company is adding a new, more comprehensive gaming hub to this year’s TVs as another factor in improving its software. My colleague Sean Hollister details the feature. In last year’s model, Samsung had a game bar that could display game FPS and quickly adjust important next-generation game settings, but the new hub goes a step further and is all-in-one for both console and cloud gaming. Aiming to be the destination of.

High-end TVs are bundled with audio features such as active voice amplifiers, object tracking sounds (to make the sounds look like they’re actually off the screen), and SpaceFit sounds for automatic calibration. But as always, Samsung hopes to combine the 2022 TV with a variety of soundbars and other home theater equipment to unveil at CES 2022. Next few months.

