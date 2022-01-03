Samsung’s new 2022 TV brings Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia games





Samsung today announces a new lineup of smart TVs at CES 2022. It includes exotic features such as radio wave driven remote control and NFT support, and is also the first Samsung set to be able to play triple A video. Games from the cloud as well as Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. After the vague bullying in October, Samsung launched Nvidias GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik cloud gaming services, with some 2022 models as part of the new Samsung Gaming Hub, a user interface that Samsung plans to expand. We are making sure to explicitly provide access to. Also for additional services.

Samsung Gaming Hub is not exclusively for cloud gaming. Interestingly, according to the company, an HDMI-connected video game console is part of it, and it also has a pass-through controller input. This means that both PlayStation and Xbox controllers are supported at startup, so instead of keeping separate controllers or pairing back and forth, you might be able to play cloud and console games on the same controller. I have. It’s also a promising AI game technology that creates carefully selected game recommendations for your TV home screen.

After some time, it’s interesting to see TV makers adopt cloud gaming again. LG and Samsung both vie for the right to stream games from Gaikai and OnLive in 2012, while some Samsung TVs offered Sonys PlayStation Now between 2015 and 2017, while LG and Samsung with Nvidia and Google. It was only this winter that I returned to the game. service.

It is not yet clear whether Samsung TVs will provide the best image quality and audio quality for cloud gaming. The company couldn’t determine whether GeForce Now or Google Stadia would offer 4K streaming. We work with our partners to provide the highest level of service to our platform. I’m reading part of a statement from Mike Lucero, Samsung’s game product director, to The Verge. We’ll let you know the details as the release approaches.

If you have a previous Samsung Smart TV, you may not even know if you have access to any of these features. We’re starting with the 2022 model and working to make gaming hubs available to more Samsung customers, Lucero writes.

It’s interesting to me that Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud, isn’t part of this launch. Microsoft and Samsung prominently partnered on cloud gaming in February 2020 to get xCloud on smart refrigerators and some Samsung Android phones, but Phil Spencer told us in November 2020 for smart TVs. The Xbox app hasn’t been realized yet. There was a brief mention, not the E32021 Video Game Expo last June.

Samsung SmartTV has been offering the Steam Link app for some time, but Lucero tells The Verge that it won’t be part of the game hub.

Correction, Eastern Standard Time 9:37 pm: According to Samsung, GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik will be served via the hub, but will not be pre-installed on the TV as originally suggested. Samsung also added that the Xbox and PlayStation controllers will be one of the controllers supported by pass-through.

