Samsung Neo QLED TV promises more beautiful photos, better games with CES 2022

Samsung has long manufactured the most popular TVs in the world. The company is working on unique models such as frame art TVs and huge and expensive micro LED TVs, but the bread and butter are the basic QLED models. At CES 2022, the company didn’t make any major changes to the finest Neo QLED models, but as you can see from the excellent Q90A I reviewed, these TVs are like LG and Sony.

Available in 4K and 8K resolutions, the 2022 Neo QLED adds new additions to the mini LED’s local dimming backlight. One is called Shape Adaptive Light Control, which is said to reduce stray light by analyzing objects on the screen and shaping the light accordingly. The other, called the Object Depth Enhancer, employs more processing to further distinguish the object from the background. In my experience, these types of processing enhancements have only subtle effects at best. Therefore, we will suspend the decision until we can see the new model.

Samsung’s new game hub for 2022 TVs provides one-stop access to cloud and console games.

The main reason to buy a high-end TV is to improve image quality, but Samsung has made many other changes to the 2022 NeoQ LED and buck TV. Here’s a quick summary:

Game Hub: Later this year, some 2022 Samsung smart TV models will release a new dedicated menu section that gives you one-stop access to your games via the cloud or a connected console. A complete cloud gaming library from Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Utomik will be available at release, allowing users to pair a third-party controller to their TV and play instantly without the need for a console or other hardware. You will be able to do it. The hub also accesses YouTube games to follow streamers. Beyond cloud gaming, there’s a new game bar with more information available, including refresh rates, VRR modes, zoom modes that allow you to extend minimaps, and the ability to pull up YouTube videos with on-screen games- -If you get stuck and need a tutorial, there are benefits.

144Hz refresh rate for gaming: Some TVs designed to take advantage of the fastest video output from high-end PC gaming cards refresh at 144Hz with a variable refresh rate. Consoles such as the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 have maximum output at 120Hz, so this feature is not available. In either case, the extra smoothness should be subtle.

New Home Page: The main home page itself will be full screen, offering “continuous watching” playlists of movies and TVs from multiple streaming providers and carefully selected recommendations. Another section of the home menu provides easy access to Ambient Mode, Samsung’s ability to display art, time, weather, and other customizable content when the TV is “off.”

Samsung TVs will acquire a platform dedicated to NFTs.

NFT Aggregation and Purchase: A new feature in 2022 is the ability to purchase new NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and display what you own on a large screen. You can browse and preview NFTs before purchase, including analysis of blockchain metadata. The TV can also automatically display the settings according to the author’s specifications.

New Solar Remote with RF Harvesting: Samsung introduced solar panels to its TV remote last year, and in 2022 it will be able to charge by collecting radio waves from objects such as Wi-Fi routers and converting them into electricity. Added.

Watch Together: This feature allows you to share your viewing experience with friends and family, similar to the Watch Party app on streaming services. Relying on a compatible device’s camera or an optional webcam connected to the TV, Samsung states that it will work with TV shows, video games and more.

Rotating Electric Wall Mount and Stand for Portrait Mode: Last year, Samsung unveiled The Sero, a 43-inch TV with a built-in motor that can rotate the screen from standard horizontal (landscape) mode to vertical (portrait mode). .. In 2022, we will sell mounts that do the same thing as any other TV. Samsung’s 2022 TV supports a portrait menu system, a multi-view feature that provides apps such as TikTok and YouTube in portrait mode, and portrait viewing with mirroring and casting from a portrait phone. You can rotate the TV with the keys on the remote control.

Samsung did not announce a specific series, price, or availability of new QLED TVs.

