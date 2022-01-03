China will strengthen innovation and independence of science and technology in 2021





China continued to strengthen its core position in innovation on a new journey towards the modernization of socialism, according to a feature film on China’s overall development in 2021 released by the Central Widespread Telescope on Sunday. ..

China is important for innovation in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which plans to implement many strategic projects in the areas of artificial intelligence, quantum information, integrated circuits, life and health, brain science, and breeding. I emphasized sex. , Aerospace science and technology.

China’s President Xi Jinping emphasized the important role of innovation in the development of the country as a whole, calling for accelerated efforts to make China a powerful country of science and technology and achieve independence of science and technology. I made a statement while visiting the exhibition. Achievements of science and technology innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan Period (2016-2020) in Beijing in October.

In 2021, China’s high-end industries, such as the large passenger aircraft and maglev train industries, developed rapidly. Industries related to artificial intelligence, digital economy, 5G, and electric vehicles are also thriving.

During a March visit to RICOM Group, an optical lens company in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province in southeastern China, Xi said that anyone, regardless of background, can participate in innovation. rice field. China supports people who can contribute to the country’s science and technology innovation.

Meanwhile, the development of the digital economy is also an important strategy for seizing new opportunities in the new round of the science and technology revolution, Xi held a study session of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October. I mentioned it when I presided over it. ..

An important role in the digital economy has been strengthened within the pandemic and will empower China’s development in the post-pandemic era.

According to data released at the China International Trade in Services Fair (CIFTIS) in Beijing in September, trade in goods increased by 31% and trade in services increased by 54.9% from 2010 to 2019, but digital trade. Increased by 70.3%.

