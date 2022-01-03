German: iPhone 14 model with hole punch display, redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip, etc. will be released in 2022





In the latest version of the Power-on newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman looks forward to new Apple products such as the iPhone 14 series in 2022, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, and an iPad Pro with wireless charging. I repeated it.

As we’ve heard from other sources like analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models coming out later this year will have a hole-punch display design. A hole punch design refers to a display that has only a small circular notch for the front camera, as seen on some Samsung smartphones. With this design, the notch is removed and the Face ID system can move underneath the display.

According to Garman, Apple is planning a redesigned MacBook Air with a new M2 chip that is “slightly faster” than the M1 chip. He expects the M2 chip to have an 8-core CPU, such as the M1 chip, which has a 9-core or 10-core GPU. This is an upgrade of the current MacBook Air 7-core or 8-core GPU option.

Gurman also hopes that a smaller Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro desktop tower will be available this year with a new Mac mini and a new larger iMac, plus up to 40-core CPUs and 128-core GPUs. I am. 2022 should be the year Apple will complete the transition from Intel processors to Mac’s own custom-designed chips. When Apple first announced its plans in June 2020, it said it would take about two years to complete the switch.

One of Apple’s biggest product launches in 2022 is the long-rumored AR / VR headset, and Gurman said it could be announced at WWDC 2022, but the product launch period is Warned earlier that it was postponed.

According to Garman, Apple will also release a new iPhone SE with 5G in 2022, an iPad Pro that supports wireless charging, and a rugged version of the Apple Watch. Subscribe to his Power On Newsletter to keep up with his latest thoughts.

