Did you save your login password via the Google Chrome browser? Stop it, now!Check out this website





Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users must do something immediately if they save their login password through an internet browser.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we became more dependent on the Internet, working, playing, and staying in touch, and cybercriminals became more active. There is a tremendous increase in reports of cybercriminals stealing people’s data, information, accounts, passwords and more. And now there are reports that new types of cybercrime are on the rise rapidly. The most frightening thing is that when this malware infects a gadget, it can steal everything from credit card details to autocomplete login information. Yes, read that right directly from your browser and autocomplete your login password as well. This means that Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users have to do something right after they start worrying.

There are so many accounts and passwords that it’s hard to remember them all. Therefore, people rely on the ability of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers to store autocomplete login passwords for subsequent logins. However, it attracts cybercriminals to steal and misuse data. Recently, 441,000 details of stolen accounts were reported to have been hacked in 2021. Haveibeenpwned.com, a website that tracks the number of stolen accounts, shares the same information. This website scans your email address for known data breaches and alerts you if there is a match.

How can I tell if my data has been stolen?

If you want to see if your data has been hacked, you can get help from Haveibeenpwned.com. The website is regularly updated with an ever-growing list of data breaches. If your email address is shown to have been used by RedLine, immediately enter the passwords for all accounts used on your machine, including your work VPN and email accounts, as well as other personal accounts used on that device. Must be changed to. Changing the password for the account used by hackers is not enough.

What is RedLine malware? How does it work?

Malware that steals nasty information is known as RedLine. It was first discovered on the dark web in March 2020, just before the coronavirus was blocked. The malware can easily steal user account details and passwords from various sites and even access the company’s VPN.

How to protect my account password?

The malware has caused so many concerns that IT experts have already warned against storing password and account details in web browsers.

Recently, Google has also issued a warning against the Google Playstore app infected with Joker Malware. The company has removed some apps from the Playstore.

