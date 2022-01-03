Nearly 7% of paid users of Bolo Lives come from outside India: Tanmai Paul





SynergyByte Infotainment, the owner of the short video platform Bolo Live, is planning a major expansion in 2022, including expansion from outside India to South Asian countries. The company plans not only to launch new revenue streams for creators, but also to enhance the app with new innovations. Raising new capital is also ranked high on the company’s priority list.

With its expansion outside India, Bolo Live co-founder and chief product officer Tanmai Paul has already acquired 7% of paid users from countries such as UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. I said that I am doing it.

“We aim to grow our user base five-fold over the next six months, primarily targeting Gen Z and Millennials. Nearly 7% of paid users are already from outside India. Countries such as United Arab Emirates, Oman, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Switzerland are showing strong traction. Soon to go to South Asia in search of live streamers and make money through the Made in India app Bolo Live. You can, “she said.

Talking about innovation, Tanmai said Bolo Live is positioned as a unique fusion of UGC livestreaming, gamification, and microtransactions. “We are building towards strengthening app gaming hooks to enhance the interaction between content creators and their fans, and are strengthening the democratization of content creators’ monetization. We will work towards AI and ML-driven tools for both personalization, recommendation and moderation. “

The platform is also looking at the growth of technology-driven products over the coming months, including solutions for users that enable seamless social games within the app without the use of external tools.

“For example, a live streamer doesn’t have to bring in a quiz question written on paper, but the app provides the ability to select and read on-screen questions from the question bank on the platform. These are me. It’s the kind of innovation we’re seeing in the next few days, “Tanmai said.

According to Tammai, Bolo Live has more than eight-fold net revenue in the last 12 months and creators’ revenue from the platform has increased nine-fold in the last 12 months. She also revealed that in 2021 18 creators earned more than 1 rupee on the platform.

In addition, users spend nearly 57 minutes a day on their apps, but more than a month of active live streamers spend nearly two hours a day on the platform.

The company’s main focus is to further expand the app path for content creators to monetize their live interactions with their fans on the platform. In the next few quarters, a new monetization stream was launched for creators.

“Double existing large categories such as entertainment, astrology, and life experience, and focus on new categories such as social games to further enhance community effectiveness and creator base, and range of consumer content. We will expand the platform, “Tanmai revealed.

According to Crunchbase, Bolo Live has raised $ 1.1 million so far. The company is reportedly on the market to raise $ 6-7 million. Last December, Bolo Indya raised $ 400,000, led by Inflection Point Ventures.

According to Tammai, the funds raised recently will be used primarily for teams, product enhancements and scale-ups. “Currently, we’re focusing on hiring people who can contribute to the backend when it comes to technology, build scalable architectures, improve the user experience when it comes to marketing, and enable efficient user acquisition,” she said. increase.

Going forward, Bolo Live will focus on managing application data consumption and performance in the country’s low Internet bandwidth areas. “We are already in the process of the next round of investment and the details will be shared at the right time,” she said without providing the details.

Read more news about (Internet Advertising India, Internet Advertising, Advertising India, Digital Advertising India, Media Advertising India)

Connect with us socially on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube for more updates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/close-to-7-of-bolo-lives-paying-users-come-from-outside-india-tanmai-paul-117619.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos