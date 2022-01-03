A great ally for the safety of your home





Google’s security cameras have been redesigned with beautiful designs, easy-to-use applications, and other inconveniences.

Google has created an entire ecosystem of products to make your home smarter. Speakers with the Google Assistant integrated are well known, but I had the opportunity to test from the smallest speakers such as the Nest Mini to speakers with screens such as the Nest Hub. However, the North American catalog is more than you can imagine at first.

There are also products designed for home security, such as the latest indoor Google Nest Cam. Google Camera is unobtrusive and easy to install. Simply connect it to a power source and it’s easy to set up and boot. You will know everything that happens in your home with live images.

I’ve used a Google camera for a few weeks, and I can tell you all my impressions. If you’re looking for a small, solid security camera that can be controlled by your smartphone, it’s a very interesting option to consider. In addition, we use Google’s artificial intelligence to do very interesting things.

Google Nest Cam, Reviews and Ratings Reviews and Notes from Google Nest Cam, Andro4all Do I Need to Buy Google Nest Cam? Easy to install and use Google application is intuitive, very well designed Small, beautiful and looks great You need a subscription to check all the time of the video in any corner Single position, It doesn’t have a retractable mechanism or motor Conclusion The Google camera comes with a nice design and looks great no matter which corner you choose. The image quality and sound quality are good, and you can see it smoothly at night. However, the 3-hour unsubscribed video history is a bit short.

★★★★★★★★★★ Google Nest Cam de Interior

It’s a great and comfortable camera, but it’s a bit cloudy with a subscription.

Design and function

Google Camera comes with a nice and minimalist design. Its body consists of two round modules, a base that can be used to support it on any surface, and an upper part where the sensor is located. They are coupled by a small articulated mechanism that allows you to point the camera where you want it.

You can put it on any piece of furniture, but it’s not the only one. Its base also allows you to screw it into the wall for a perfect viewing angle. Nothing happens in your home can escape you.

The white body and the black ring surrounding the lens give it a “panda” aesthetic reminiscent of the legendary Google Pixel 2. Made of plastic, Google guarantees that it is 45% recycled. And a comfortable touch.

We found a 2 megapixel sensor that can record video at 30fps and full HD resolution. Its viewing angle is fairly decent, 135 degrees and you can see almost any room. In addition, it has a 6x digital zoom so you can see in detail whenever you need it.

This is my experience with Google Nest Cam

To start using Google Camera, you need to unscrew the base. Among them are the keys that can be started with full security. Find the best location, connect to power and download Google Home. This is the application you control.

The camera is responsible for notifying you of changes, and when a person is detected, you will be notified on your smartphone.

The image quality is good and the angle of view is enough to capture the most important ones. However, be careful with windows in dark rooms. Bright light can blur the camera into a “dazzling” field of view. In any case, you have no problem recognizing who is walking in your home.

The camera is responsible for notifying you of changes, and when a person is detected, you will be notified on your smartphone. In addition, you may go live to see what’s going on. You may be thinking about it, but don’t worry if you have a pet. Nest Cam identifies them and takes their movements into account to avoid false alarms.

You can also save different members of the family so that they are automatically identified. They have their own profile and can always know who is passing by and who is not.

You may configure notifications when an event of interest is detected. You can also see for yourself what happened. However, if you don’t pay for your Nest Aware subscription, you’ll only be able to watch 3 hours of video. Everything that happened before disappears. If the event happens at 17:00, the recording can only be seen until 20:00.

You can see it at night without any problems, and you can have night vision because there is no problem with night vision. It maintains unacceptable quality and people’s faces remain easily identifiable.

As I pointed out, the Google camera comes with a nice design and looks great no matter which corner you choose. The image and sound quality are good, you need to pay attention to the light input, and you can see it even at night without any problems. However, we were able to request more than 3 hours of history to verify everything that happened in our home. Sometimes they may run short.

Google Nest Cam Price and Where to Buy

Google cameras are on the market at a price of 99.99 euros. Nest Cam can be purchased quickly and safely from Google’s official store. There are regular discounts, but if you’re lucky you can get a little cheaper.

If you want, you can find it at the same price in stores like El Corte Ingls, with sporadic discounts and fast shipping.

Related topics: Google

This device has been independently analyzed thanks to the transfer by the brand.This article contains purchase links where Andro4all may receive commissions

Subscribe to Disney + for only 8.99!To subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://andro4all.com/2022/01/google-nest-cam-de-interior-analisis-una-gran-aliada-para-la-seguridad-de-tu-hogar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos