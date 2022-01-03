Obaseki: Edo to promote development, technology, innovation and human capacity in 2022





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo will focus on building the state’s rich human capacity, introducing technology, promoting innovation and promoting the growth of the production sector in the New Year, with a focus on sustainable growth and development. Said to promote. Leverage the state’s diaspora population.

In a New Year’s message, the Governor is on-going reforms in state health and education systems, civil services, security architecture, agriculture, and other infrastructure projects aimed at improving and achieving people’s lives. Promised to maintain the economic prosperity of the nation.

Mr. Obaseki ensures that the government will continue to make progress in development in all sectors of the state, following the profits of the last five years, and next year the government will focus on capacity building, technology deployment and promotion of innovation. Guarantee that, promote the growth of the production sector and leverage the state’s diaspora population to promote sustainable development.

The Governor congratulated the New Year with the citizens and said there was much to thank the Almighty God despite the difficulties and uncertainties experienced in 2021.

According to him, despite witnessing two waves of COVID-19 in 2021, the mortality rate we recorded in Edo was much lower than expected.

This persistent COVID pandemic is a clear call for us to pay more attention to our environment and strengthen our healthcare system. As a result, reform of our health care system is now a very high priority in the ongoing transformation of the entire governing structure of Edo.

Edo citizens are confident that they will continue to join the Edo Health Insurance System, which provides long-term funding to maintain the new health care system, and is currently building a network of specialized hospitals in three Senate districts, with 100 We are renovating additional primary health care facilities. .. Health care reform in Edo also includes incentives for the private sector to invest in providing quality care.

We are encouraged by the evolution of public services, and we are confident that with continued recruitment, technology adoption and a focus on training, citizens will begin to receive higher quality services from the government.

The governor reassured more infrastructure development throughout the Edo community in 2022, saying: Road construction and restoration is currently taking place throughout the state. The extension of the rainy season delayed the start of work, but we are optimistic that a significant portion of the work will be completed by the next rainy season. It also focuses on other infrastructure such as electrical and fiber connections. Illuminated Edo is in full swing with streetlight projects being developed in Benin City, Expoma, and Auchi.

Obaseki continued on planning for New Year’s human capacity. Investing in human resources will continue to be prioritized in 2022 to deploy the EdoBEST framework to all educators in the state. We have built shared production facilities at six colleges of technology in the state to support young people’s technical training while promoting technical entrepreneurship in these communities.

The successful takeoff of Edo Tech Park with the graduation of the first set of highly trained software engineers and developers has spurred the start of construction of the permanent site of Edo Tech Park. We hope that the first phase will be available in 2022 and that Edos will be able to secure its position as a technology hub on the African continent.

In addition to touching technology, we support young people with entrepreneurship and innovation, capture the moment and build the best ability to compete with peers around the world. We are spending resources to increase opportunities in the creative industry. Victor Waifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage Established.

As a government, we will continue to make progress in development, following the profits of the last five years. He continues to focus on capacity building, technology deployment, driving innovation, driving growth in the production sector, and leveraging the Diaspora population to drive sustainable development. I was relieved.

like this:

Like reading …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/01/03/obaseki-edo-to-drive-devt-technology-innovation-human-capacity-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos