Apple’s 2022 product lineup includes the new Mac Pro and iPad Pro. But what about AR headsets?





Apple’s new product lineup for 2022 includes a series of powerful new Mac Pros based on the M1 and M1 Max chipsets, as well as a redesigned MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro. This was revealed in the latest PowerOn newsletter by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Gurman anticipates a new iMac Pro with a larger screen, a Mac Pro with 40 CPU and 128 GPU cores, and a new Mac mini that was expected at last year’s MacBook Pro event but never appeared. The MacBook Air has been further redesigned, and the latest entry-level MacBook Pros and iPad Pros with wireless charging are also expected year-round.

What’s unclear is whether Apple will introduce the next-generation version of the existing powerful M1 silicon, the M2 chipset. The newsletter also mentions iOS 16 codenamed Sydney and macOS 13 codenamed Rome.

However, the big question is whether Apple will announce a virtual reality (VR) or mixed reality (VR + augmented reality AR) headset this year. According to Gurman, the headset codename is N301 and the OS codename is Oak. Apple headsets have been a hot topic for some time and are expected to appear this year.

Apple AR / VR Headset: What You Know So Far

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, headsets will be expensive products starting at $ 2000. It can also be targeted at early stage developers. Apple is also a bit behind the VR headset party, where Meta (formerly Facebook) has a slight advantage, given the Oculus Quest 2. Meta itself plans to launch a more advanced VR / AR headset codenamed Project Cambria in 2022. The company exhibited it when it changed its brand name as Meta, focusing on “Metaverse”.

Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said in a note last December that the headset will support augmented reality and virtual reality and will be equipped with a range of advanced sensors. Sensors include advanced hand gesture detection and 3D sensors for face detection and tracking.

This technology is far more advanced than the technology Apple currently uses for Face ID on iPhones and iPads. The Face ID sensor is also used to track the user’s head movements and facial expressions with the Memoji and Animoji features of the device.

According to reports, Apple’s AR / VR headsets will be able to detect hand movement details and ensure a sharper human-machine interface. It supports functions such as eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, facial expression detection, and space detection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/apple-2022-product-lineup-will-see-new-mac-pros-ipad-pro-but-what-about-ar-headset-7702995/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos